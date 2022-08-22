Jack Harlow has confirmed he is bringing his 2022 Come Home The Kids Miss You tour to the UK.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

US rapper, Jack Harlow, will perform in Glasgow’s O2 Academy later this year.

Harlow will be taking his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour to five other UK locations throughout the month of November.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, when can Jack Harlow fans expect to catch the rapper in Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know

Most Popular

When is Jack Harlow playing Glasgow?

Jack Harlow will be playing the O2 Academy in Glasgow on Sunday 6 November 2022.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale on Thursday 25 August 2022 at 9am.

Tickets can be purchased directly on the Live Nation website .

What will the setlist be?

While an official setlist has yet to be released, setlist.fm did release a setlist that Harlow performed at the Forum Theatre in Melbourne, Australia, that might give fans a better understanding of what they can expect at the upcoming show.

The following setlist was played on 28 July 2022:

Talk of the Town

Dua Lipa

Young Harleezy

Tyler Herro

21C/Delta

Route 66

Way Out

I’d Do Anything to Make You Smile

Side Piece

Movie Star

Nail Tech

Poison

SUVs (Black on Black)

Churchill Downs

I Wanna See Some Ass

Already Best Friends

Industry Baby

What’s Poppin

First Class

Jack Harlow UK Tour dates

Jack Harlow will be playing the following UK venues throughout November 2022:

Wednesday 2 November - O2 Academy, Birmingham

Thursday 3 November - OVO Arena Wembley, London

Friday 4 November - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Sunday 6 November - O2 Academy, Glasgow

Monday 7 November - O2 Academy, Leeds

Tuesday 8 November, Nottingham, Rock City

Who is Jack Harlow?

Jack Harlow is an American rapper, songwriter and producer.

Harlow kicked off his career in 2015 and released several EPs, and mixtapes before signing with Don Cannon and DJ Drama’s record label Generation Now in 2018.

Harlow went on to release his debut album That’s What They All Say in December 2020, which featured his breakthrough single What’s Poppin’ that went on to become a seven time platinum worldwide hit, and reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Harlow released his second album Come Home the Kids Miss You in 2022, and its single, First Class, became his second number-one on the Hot 100 and first to debut atop the chart.

His career so far boasts three Grammy Award nominations including one for Best Rap Performance, two number one singles, 12 RIAA platinum certifications, and over a massive five billion streams to date.

In 2021 he was named Variety’s ‘Hitmaker of the Year’ and was included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.