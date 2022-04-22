Record Store Day is here.
Whether you’re a casual music lover, or a serious vinyl collector, Record Store Day is a chance to meet people with the same interests, and find some incredible new records for your collection.
In recent years Vinyl records have sold record (excuse the pun) amounts, and grown massively in popularity.
For the past 16 consecutive years record sales have continued to grow.
So how can you get involved with Record Store Day 2022?
Here’s a breakdown of Record Store Day and the events happening in Glasgow.
When is Record Store Day?
Record Store Day is 23 April 2022.
What is Record Store Day ?
Record Store Day is the one day of the year when over 260 independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture.
What records are being released this Record Store Day?
Every year artists will release special editions or new records to commemorate the occasion, and only local stores will receive copies of them.
This is to drive people to stores and keep the beauty of record stores alive.
Here’s a list of just a few of the new releases coming this Record Store Day:
Sunday Girl EP - Blondie
Alright/The Kitchen (Live) - Sam Fender
Complete Captured Live - Peter Tosh
Live From Coachella 2004 - Pixies
The Sire LPs 1981 - 1989 - Ramones
Live On Two Legs - Pearl Jam
Curated by Record Store Day - Patti Smith
Camera Obscura - Nico
Baggy Trousers - Madness
The League Unlimited Orchestra - The Human League
You can check out the full list at the Record Store Day website.
What events are happening in Glasgow?
Here’s a list of some events and record stores that are officially partnered with Record Store Day in Glasgow.
Monorail Music
Price: Free
Monorail Music & Cafe bar has a day of live music lined up for fans. DJ sets by: Camera Obscura, Lost Map, Venetian Blinds and Rebecca Vastmant will kick off from 10am.
There will be live music from 2pm with the likes of Gabo, Melenas and Lady Neptune scheduled to play.
Address: 12 Kings Court, 97 Kings Street, Glasgow, G1 5RB Website: https://monorailmusic.com/
Chameleon @ Glasgow Audio
Price: Free
The entire day will run from 9am to 5:30pm, and you will have a chance to dig through crates of pre-loved vinyls.
From 2pm - 3:30pm there is a turntable clinic. Experts will be on hand to give advice on how to set up your turntable. All you have to do is bring a photo of your current set-up and they will talk you through it.
Address: 88 Great Western Road, Glasgow G4 9AD Website: https://www.chameleon.scot/
Blitzkriegshop
Price: Free
This Record Store Day you will have the chance to catch Glasvegas in a special acoustic performance as well as an album signing. The Filthy Tongue and other special guests are scheduled to perform at the all day event.
Address: 204 London Road, Glasgow, G40 1PB Website: https://www.blitzkriegshop.co.uk/
Strip Joint Records
Price: Free
Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison from Ocean Colour Scene will be celebrating the release of Live on the Riverboat and Record Store Day by playing a few tunes and signing some copies of the exclusive release.
Address: 956 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow, G3 8LU Website: https://stripjointglasgow.co.uk/strip-joint-records/
Some Great Reward
Price: Free
This store has a stellar line-up of guests you can come see all day long from Radio Buena Vida:
2pm - 3pm - Imperial Neil playing wild rock n’ roll from the 50’s and 60’s
3pm - 4pm - Giacinta Frisillo aka Mao Mao taking over the 1’s and 2’s and playing a smooth mix of soul, garage rock and jazz. Hailing from New York State, her finger is on the pulse of stateside soul and loves labels like Daptone and Big Crown Records.
4pm - 5pm - Ian Alexander will be hosting a set, in which fans can expect Balearic, and leftfield Grooves.
5pm - 6pm - Rochelle & Emma AKA Curlach will be bringing the same energy as they do on their monthly show on RBV.
6pm - 7pm - This slot is currently underwraps but set to be a killer set from the Some Great Reward staff.
Address: 520 Victoria Road, Glasgow, G42 8BG Website: https://www.somegreatreward.scot/