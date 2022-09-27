Here is everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023 and when it’s coming to Glasgow.

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour will travel across the country once again in 2023 - including Glasgow, giving fans a closer look at their favourite dancing pairs.

The hit dancing competition kicks off its tour in January and will make stops in some of the UK’s biggest entertainment venues including three days in Glasgow as well as Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, London and Sheffield.

The tour, directed by Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood, will feature several of the current series’ celebrities , as well as the Strictly Live band, in celebration of the show’s 20th season.

Most Popular

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke said: “I’m so excited to join my fellow TV judges on the Strictly 2023 tour and have the chance to enjoy all the fun of the live experience with audiences around the UK."

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour is coming to Leeds First Direct Arena in 2023

Strictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas said: “I’m delighted to be returning to the judging panel, and it will be lovely to have Anton with us. It’s always so much fun! The audiences at the arena shows are phenomenal and it’s so nice to get to see everyone and perform for you all – I can’t wait for January when we get the show on the road!”

Advertisement

Craig Revel Horwood said: “I’m thrilled to be back directing and judging the 2023 tour. This tour is going to be bigger and better than ever before – my imagination is running wild! With Anton joining the judging panel, one word, three syllables: FAB-U-LOUS!”

Here is everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing the Live Tour 2023.

When is Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023 coming to Glasgow?

Strictly Come Dancing is coming to Glasgow OVO Hydro from February 10 to 12.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 professional dancers.

Advertisement

How do I get tickets to the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023?

Tickets for the tour’s general admission will go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 30 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, OVO presale tickets will be available on Ticketmaster website from 9am, Wednesday, September 28.

For those with previous bookers presale can buy their tickets from the Ticketmaster website from 9am, Thursday, September 29.

Tickets are priced between £35 and £95 depending on the venues.

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023 full list of tour dates

Advertisement

January 20 to 22 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

January 24 to 25 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

January 26 to 27 - Leeds First Direct Arena

January 28 to 29 - Manchester AO Arena

January 31 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

February 1 to 2 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Advertisement

February 3 to 5 - London The O2 Arena

February 7 to 8 - Belfast SSE Arena

February 10 to 12 - Glasgow OVO Hydro