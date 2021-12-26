After a tough time of new Covid restrictions and thousands of cancelled Christmas plans, organisers of The Ice Experience, itison, are spreading some good news by offering money off bookings.

What’s happening? From the 27th December until 4th January, itison will be offering families with cancelled Panto or Irn Bru Carnival tickets 20% off at Scotland’s biggest Ice Experience on the grounds of Kelvingrove Museum.

How to claim: To claim the discount, customers need to show valid Pantomime or Carnival tickets at the Box Office when purchasing tickets. These will be on a first come first served basis, but with plenty of availability every day until the 4th January.

How to book tickets: Advanced tickets are on sale now online, running until the 4th January. Or discounted tickets are available on the day at the Box Office with a valid Pantomime or Carnival ticket.

Whilst so many loved Christmas events have had to cancel, the ice skating experience remains open due to being fully outdoors, with no more than 270 people on the ice, and with plenty of space to distance.

The Ice Experience at Kelvingrove. Picture: itison

Creator and CEO of itison, Oli Norman said: “Our hearts go out to our friends in the creative industry who once again find themselves in an overwhelmingly tough position.