The pantomime was due to run until 29 December.

What’s happening? Showings of Aladdin will end on Boxing Day, three days earlier than scheduled due to the new Covid-19 restrictions that come into force on the 26 December.

The panto, which stars Greg McHugh as Gary Tank Commander playing Aladdin, Sanjeev Kholi as Abanazar and Leah Macrae as Widow Twankey, started on 11 December and has had a great response from audiences.

A statement from organisers reads: “Following the First Minister’s announcement Crossroads, producers of the Panto, have unfortunately had to cancel all performances of Aladdin at the Armadillo from Boxing day onwards. The final performance will take place at 5pm on Christmas Eve.”

How to get a refund: Ticket holders who have bought tickets for cancelled performances can either exchange for a performance pre-Christmas or will receive a refund via their original point of sale.

To arrange an exchange please email [email protected] with your preferred performance and time.

What are the new restrictions? Large Hogmanay events will be cancelled and spectators will be banned from football and other sports matches, as numbers at large gatherings are limited for three weeks from December 26, the First Minister told MSPs in a Covid-19 update on Tuesday.

Events will be limited to 100 people standing indoors, 200 people seated indoors, and 500 people at any event outdoors.

Table service will be re-introduced at pubs and other venues serving alcohol, and indoor hospitality and leisure venues will be required to keep a one metre distance between separate groups of customers.