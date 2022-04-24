Here is your latest What’s On Guide for Glasgow.

Craig David at the 02 Academy

When: Thursday, April 28 2022, from 7pm

Where: O2 Academy, 121 Eglinton Street, G5 9NT

Why should you go: This RnB singer and songwriter, as well as a rapper and an international pop sensation, has sold over 15 million albums worldwide. He also multiple Grammy nominations, and is well known for his smash hit ‘7 days’.

Tickets: From £28.90 available here.

TRNSMT Festival 2022

TRNSMT Festival 2022 takes place in July this year

When: Friday, 8 - Sunday, 10 July 2022 from 12pm

Where: Greendyke St, Saltmarket, G1 5DB

Why should you go: TRNSMT will return Glasgow Green this summer. Headlining this year will be Paolo Nutini, The Strokes and Scottish Legend, Lewis Capaldi, joined by The Snuts and many more acts.

Jurassic Live Adventure

When: Saturday, 1 - Sunday, 2 October 2022 from 1pm - 5pm

Where: The Pavilion Theatre, 121 Renfield Street, G2 3AX

Why should you go: A family-friendly event, Jurassic Live is a thrilling new stage adventure following a team of rangers on the hunt for a missing dinosaur. Along the way, you’ll be able to meet and greet dinosaurs from Jurassic eras in a live educational stage show. A team of puppeteers will bring the experience alive for kids.

Tickets: Adults £18 / Concessions £12, available here.

Billie Eilish ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour 2022

When: Tuesday, 14 June 2022 from 6:30pm

Where: SEC Ovo Hydro, Exhibition Way, Stobcross Rd, G3 8YW

Why should you go: Billie Eilish has announced her ‘Happier Than Ever’, world tour, which commenced in February. The music legend will be heading towards the UK on June 3. The seven-time Grammy Award winning artist has also confirmed she will be continuing her ‘Billie Eilish Action Village’ at each show, which will focus on climate action and climate justice.