Glasgow loves tourists - we get a lot of them, and it’s not difficult to see why - but we want them to get the most out of our fair city, and not just waste their time pottering around the city centre.

There’s so much going on in Glasgow for tourists - from visiting Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum to tucking into a deep-fried Mars bar - but we want tourists to have the best time they can in the city, and experience authentic Glaswegian culture.

We’re called the friendliest city in Scotland for good reason - the people of Glasgow are some of the most welcoming in Britain, but it’s easy to get caught in the city centre and before they realise it they’re back home, not noticing how different Glasgow is from the rest of the cities in the UK.

Have a look at our list below showing tourists how to make the most out of their trip to Glasgow and experience the city away from all the tourist traps.

1 . Look up in Glasgow If there’s anything a tourist should do be doing in Glasgow, it’s looking up. The architecture in the city is beautiful - whether it be the Glasgow Style, Art Noveau, or otherwise Victorian (and even older in some cases!). It pays to look up in Glasgow - some of the best of the city can be found in the city centre, Renfield Street, Hope Street, and George Square are definite highlights. Pictured is sculpture of Amphitite, wife of Poseidon, with a pair of sea horses by Albert Hodge at the Clydeport building, one of many hidden architectural gems you can only find by looking up. | Creative commons

2 . Tron Theatre Many tourists in Glasgow will walk by the Tron theatre without a second thought. But they shouldn’t, it’s one of Glasgow’s oldest buildings with a history that’s older than some countries. The Tron has always been an eclectic place. Since a church was first built on the site in 1529, the eye-catching steeple of the Tron has marked both Catholic and Protestant churches, a place of execution, a meeting hall, a police station…and of course, one of Glasgow’s best-loved theatres! It’s even rumoured to be haunted! | Contributed

3 . Swap Sauchiehall Street for Duke Street The city centre is without a doubt stunning, but to experience authentic Glaswegian culture you need to get yourself out there in the neighbourhoods. Drink in some local pubs around Finnieston, Dennistoun, or Queen’s Park for some raucous good nights where all your cultural questions will be met with kindness and curiosity rather than tired contempt. | Redmond’s

4 . Vintage Shopping Glasgow offers some pretty great shopping experiences for tourists - with some of the biggest brands in the city centre and Merchant City - but it would be a shame for tourists to come all the way to Glasgow and shop at branded stores where they could find anywhere else. For some truly unique and authentic Glasgow fashion - you need to go for a rummage at one of many great vintage shops. Whether it be a charity shop or a dedicated and curated space like Mr Bens Retro (pictured) - there’s so much vintage clothing on offer whatever your style. | Mr Bens