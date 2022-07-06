The Glasgow Cocktail Week will return in September, with early bird tickets available now.

Glasgow’s biggest cocktail festival has announced its return with a jam-packed programme in September and an early bird ticket offer to celebrate rum month (July).

With 40 of the city’s best bars already part of the lineup and a schedule full of immersive events, secret takeovers, Grey Goose brunches and Bacardi masterclasses, Glasgow Cocktail Week 2022 is a must for cocktail fans across Scotland.

When: Returning for ten days this September (Friday 23 until Sunday 2 October) Glasgow Cocktail Week will welcome a range of events and new venues for its annual city-wide cocktail takeover. 2022 festival partners include Bacardi, Dewar’s single malt whisky, Bombay Sapphire gin, Patron tequila and Grey Goose vodka.

What to expect: New bars joining the handpicked cocktail trails this year include the sophisticated Gaucho, graffiti gaming den NQ64, the new cocktail bar within Oran Mor and the luxurious Dakota hotel to name a few. As well as popular cocktail hangouts VEGA, Spiritualist, The Gate, The Finnieston, Absent Ear, Fore Play Crazy Golf and Tiki bar.

Tickets: Tickets for Glasgow Cocktail Week are now on sale. They start from £5 and can be purchased from the Glasgow Cocktail Week website.

Early bird offers are available until 31 July and includes cocktail bundles, ticket savings and more. Using code RUMMONTH to access cocktail savings including 30% off all tickets via www.glasgowcocktailweek.com on checkout.

How it works: Buy a wristband or digital ticket. Guests then unlock exclusive festival menus and discounted cocktails in participating bars. Wristband holders gain access to events by flashing their GCW tickets in any official venue. Full listings can be found on their website and on social media.

Ticket options for 2022

Festival Wristband - £5 Valid for full festival

Group Festival Wristband - £15 for four festival wristbands

Silent disco drinks - £15 includes silent disco, two drinks and Instagrammable activations

Masterclasses - start from £6.5

More events are to be announced soon.

Glasgow Cocktail Week organiser Nicola Moir said: “Setting the bar high for 2022, Glasgow Cocktail Week has curated exclusive experiences for festival guests.

“Grey Goose is bringing the party with a brunch series set in iconic venues, and look out for some secret events popping up in locations near you.

“If you loved last year’s Silent Disco Drinks in the Sky - it’s back, bigger and neon-lit with even more extra Instagrammable delights including Bacardi wings, three DJ channels and a mojito bike. You can grab a drink from one of their cloud nine bars, sit on our mojito bike or snap a selfie with Bacardi wings before sliding on a pair of headphones and enjoy three DJ channels each matched with a different cocktail.

“From mojitos to margaritas, don’t miss the silent disco in the sky in the stunning surroundings of VEGA at YOTEL Glasgow.Ticket holders will once again access exclusively discounted cocktails and unlock Glasgow Cocktail Week menus with their wristbands at a host of top venues across the city.

“This year we have a ton of new memorable events, cracking drinks and new participating venues ready to give you an exciting cocktail experience across the city.

“Glasgow’s on trade is always innovating, and we can’t wait to share the exclusive imaginative cocktails they’ve created for this year’s festival. Make sure you join us on our cocktail adventures and city-wide takeovers - it’s going to be epic.”

Lauren Doherty from Bacardi added: “Things are hotting up for this year’s Glasgow Cocktail Week. It’s our first time partnering with the festival and looks like it’s going to be the biggest one yet.