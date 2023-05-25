New Philadelphia-inspired American restaurant opens in the St Enoch Centre

The new restaurant is open now!

Glaswegians can now indulge in a truly ‘Philadelphian feast’ as American restaurant, Philly Steaks ‘N’ Shakes, opens in St. Enoch Centre.

American cuisine is known for its big flavours and hearty portions, and Philly Steaks ‘N’ Shakes does not disappoint here. The diner serves an authentic Philadelphia-style menu, including fully loaded fries, moreish mac & cheese, and the legendary Philly cheesesteak hoagie (an American hoagie is more like a big sandwich than a doner wrap).

Voted third top food export from the US by CNN Travel (2021), the Philly cheesesteak is traditionally comprised of steak strips laden with caramelised onions and American cheese – either provolone or ‘Cheez Whiz’, soft cheese squirted from a can like cream - and served in a long soft bun.

The Philly Steaks ‘N’ Shakes franchise has built a loyal following, with reviewers applauding the restaurant’s fresh food, good value, and healthy serving sizes.

The new arrival builds out St. Enoch Centre’s existing food offer, sitting alongside other popular eateries to provide the ultimate comfort food for Glasgow shoppers.

Syma, owner of Philly Steaks ‘N’ Shakes, added:“We are proud to be opening our doors in top city-centre destination St. Enoch Centre this year and are confident that Philly Steaks ‘N’ Shakes’ delicious food and fun atmosphere will be a great fit in the centre.”

