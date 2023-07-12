Well done to the staff and regulars at the Hup Lee Chinese Buffet Restaurant in Motherwell!

A popular Chinese buffet in Motherwell has been named the ‘Buffet Restaurant of the Year in Scotland’ at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023.

It’s been running in the North Lanarkshire town for well over a decade now - and is a regular staple for the people of Motherwell, whether they be celebrating a birthday, promotion, anniversary, or any other special occasion, if there’s something worth celebrating, the first port of call in the post-industrial town is the Hup Lee.

The restaurant has went on a number of hiatuses over it’s long history - and it’s evident just how loved the restaurant is in those times - with the talk of the town being when the Hup Lee is going to reopen.

The Merry Street buffet restaurant has a wide selection of Chinese and Asian food - making it a firm-favourite for families, as even the fussiest of eaters will be able to find some enjoyable scran in the almost endless trays of succulent chinese meals.

The Scottish Restaurant Awards are a prestigious annual event that recognises the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland, has announced its winners for 2023.

Following the voting process where the public considered everything from food quality to service and ambiance, the finest restaurants and dining establishments in Scotland were shortlisted in various categories before the winners were announced on.

The Hup Lee Chinese Restaurant on Merry Street won ‘Best Buffet Restaurant of the Year’ at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023.

The winners of each category were announced at the ceremony, which took place in Glasgow at the Marriet Hotel on Monday, July 3.

The Scottish Restaurant Awards celebrate the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland. The awards aim to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of restaurants, chefs, and their teams in delivering exceptional dining experiences to customers.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Restaurant Awards said: “These awards serve as a platform to highlight the outstanding contributions of restaurants and individuals who play a vital role in shaping Scotland’s vibrant food scene.