Unalome by Graeme Cheevers has been awarded three AA Rosettes for 2021

The relatively new Glasgow restaurant has been awarded three AA Rosettes for 2021.

What’s happening: The AA has announced its 2021 Rosette Award winners in a virtual ceremony, recognising those restaurants achieving the highest culinary standards in the UK.

Three restaurants have been awarded four AA Rosettes, while a further sixteen have been awarded three AA Rosettes, including one in Glasgow - Unalome by Graeme Cheevers.

The restaurant is located on Kelvingrove Street, the site where The Sisters restaurant once was.

Graeme has had a hugely successful career with Geoffrey Smeddle at fine dining restaurant Étain, Martin Wishart at Loch Lomond and the luxury Isle of Eriska Hotel.

Why it matters: Establishments with three AA Rosettes are all outstanding restaurants achieving standards which demand national recognition well beyond their local area. Glasgow is gaining recognition for its fine dining restaurants, with Cail Bruich being awarded a Michelin Star earlier this year.

Speaking of this year’s awards, Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media said “As the hospitality sector reopens after a challenging year, it is an honour to be able to recognise those restaurants achieving the highest levels of gastronomic excellence.

“All 2021 Rosette winners deserve to be celebrated, with each one demonstrating the exceptional culinary standards being offered to diners across the country.”

What the AA inspectors said about Unalome

An AA inspector applauded the restaurant for its “vibrant modern Scottish cooking”.

The other Scottish restaurant to be newly awarded was Station Road in Fort Augustus, which was praised for offering “imaginative and thoughtful cooking on the edge of the famous loch”.

Other Scottish restaurants with AA Rosettes include: Dining Room, Tain, The Three Chimneys & The House Over-By, Colbost, The Inch, Fort Augustus, The Cross, Kingussie, Toravaig House Hotel, Isleornsay, Rocpool, Inverness, Michel Roux Jr at Inverlochy Castle, Fort William, Loch Bay Restaurant, Stein, Kilcamb Lodge Hotel, Strontian, Edinbane Lodge, Skye, and Duisdale House Hotel, Isleornsay.