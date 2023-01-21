Glasgow fashion designer launches new collection of ‘vegan belts’

The belts by Christian Maceod can ‘last a lifetime’ according to the Glasgow designer

Scots premium belt designer Christian Macleod has dropped his latest online collection - with the hottest new items being his range of vegan belts.

Christian, originally from Inverness but now based in Glasgow, has created the belts as two seperate elements - the strap and the buckle. All straps and buckles are interchangible with different colouring on each side of the belt. The new collection has six reversible straps and six buckles, totalling up to 72 different looks to choose from in the new range.

They’re extremely sustainable, fully vegan and of course, the opposite of fast fashion – their adaptability means a CM belt can last a lifetime, according to the fashion designer.

Christian said: “What better way to draw attention to my new drop than dropping my trousers to show off my lovely new belt around my ankles?

“I thought this image would be a good way to grab attention online and it certainly seems to have worked – the site has been inundated - so who needs expensive ad campaigns?

“Don’t worry, I won’t be stripping off any further to sell future designs. Well, not unless it’s by public demand.”

The Glasgow-based designer has launched his new collection of vegan belts

Christian started out designing belts for golfers and has seen success in Scottish sportswear, but he quickly realised his accessories could appeal to a much wider audience.