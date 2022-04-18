Glasgow house prices dropped slightly in February, figures reveal

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.5%, in Glasgow in February, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 9.5% annual growth.

The average Glasgow house price in February was £165,805, Land Registry figures show – a 0.5% decrease on January.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the month, the picture was better than that across Scotland, where prices decreased 1.7%, but Glasgow underperformed compared to the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Glasgow rose by £14,000 – putting the area 23rd among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where property prices increased on average by 22.7%, to £156,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in the Shetland Islands lost 1.6% of their value, giving an average price of £173,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of flats fared worst in Glasgow in February – they dropped 0.7% in price, to £139,206 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 7.5%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.4% monthly; up 17.8% annually; £444,745 average

up 0.4% monthly; up 17.8% annually; £444,745 average Semi-detached: down 0.3% monthly; up 12.9% annually; £241,081 average

down 0.3% monthly; up 12.9% annually; £241,081 average Terraced: down 0.4% monthly; up 12.3% annually; £206,045 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Glasgow spent an average of £149,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £43,000 more than in February 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £197,000 on average in February – 32.2% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Glasgow compare?

Buyers paid 8.3% less than the average price in Scotland (£181,000) in February for a property in Glasgow. Across Scotland, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £277,000.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £315,000 on average, and 1.9 times as much as more than in Glasgow. Edinburgh properties cost 2.6 times as much as homes in North Ayrshire (£120,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in February

Glasgow: £165,805

Scotland: £180,822

£180,822 UK: £276,755

Annual growth to February

Glasgow: +9.5%

Scotland: +11.7%

UK: +10.9%

Best and worst annual growth in Scotland