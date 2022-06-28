The Scottish Bar and Pub Awards are back for 2022, and are looking for you to vote for your favourite venue in Glasgow.

After two years of being stuck in the house with no more than streaming services for musical entertainment, audiences are delighted to be back in venues across the country to hear live music.

Now you have the chance to vote for your favourite bar, dog-friendly pub or live music venue in Glasgow.

There are a few days left to enter Scotland’s longest running licensed trade awards - dubbed the ‘hospitality Oscars’ – the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2022.

Back bigger and better this year, the prestigious annual event is looking for the live music venue in your area that deserves recognition.

The late night economy has suffered of late and the Hi Spirits Best Live Music Venue award is dedicated to those bars that make going out memorable.

Votes have been rolling in for dive bar Slouch in Glasgow which has everything from rock and roll programming to indie. Or if you’re into traditional folk there’s Snaffle Bit or Park bar in the west end. Late night hangout Maggie May’s in the city centre and East end spot St Luke’s are also popular choices this year with the public.

Is your local not listed? Well, now is your chance to shout about your favourite venue for live music through to serving up the best cocktails.

At the 27th annual event, category sponsors Hi-Spirits are looking to hear from staff, customers and community members who would like to see their much-loved musical establishment take home the coveted accolade.

Nominations are open until 30 June and establishments have the chance to be shortlisted across 18 categories including The Busker Innovative Cocktail Bar of the Year, the Sunday Mail Pub of the Year and the Kopparberg New Bar of the Year.

The prestigious awards also look to celebrate rising stars in the industry, community-minded establishments and overall give a much-needed boost to those championing the late night economy.

New for 2022, The Molson Coors Scottish Bar of the year award will look to recognise operators that offer something special for their locals, or are full of exceptional teams that make the industry so vibrant and fresh.

How to vote: To enter your favourite music venue into this year’s awards, simply vote online to cast your nomination. Every vote counts as the ten competitors with the most votes from each category will receive a visit from ‘mystery shoppers’ before the finalists are revealed.

Following a judging process, the winners will then be announced at a glittering award ceremony on 30 August 2022 at The Hilton Hotel, in Glasgow.

Nominations are now open across Scotland for The Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2022. Voting closes on the 30 June 2022.

Organiser, Susan Young said: “Scotland has the best people and our awards are here to commend those charismatic individuals and their incredible venues that make up Scotland’s unparalleled hospitality landscape. But they need your help to vote for them. Reward the efforts of your favourite pub or bar and vote now on The Scottish Bar & Pub Awards website.”