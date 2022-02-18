Storm Eustice has arrived in the UK and the Met Office has warned that Glasgow can expect major travel disruptions - but will flights be impacted?

Storm Eunice has hit Scotland, with several yellow weather warnings across the country, including a yellow warning for sleet in Glasgow.

The storm is expected to bring widespread travel disruption on 18 February including road closures and train and flight disruptions.

So how could flights to and from Glasgow Airport be disrupted?

Glasgow Airport said its traffic this year would be the lowest since 1973.

Will flights be cancelled from Glasgow Airport?

Storm Eunice has brought widespread travel disruption across the UK, with some delays and cancellations at Glasgow Airport confirmed.

There have been a number of cancelled arrivals from destinations including Heathrow, Exeter, and Southampton.

Flights departing to Amsterdam have also been cancelled, and there have been delays for flights to Belfast.

How do I check if my flight is cancelled?

Glasgow Airport currently advises that you check with your airline directly on their website or by phone to get updates on whether your flight has been cancelled or not.

You can also check your flight on sites such as FightRadar and FlightStats to see if there have been any delays, diversions or cancellations.

Can planes fly in storms?

Yes they can, however it is dependent on the aircraft. Each plane will have its own limitations and will be able to handle some weather conditions better than others.

According to Skyscanner, the weather conditions can create difficult circumstances when it comes to taking off and landing.

Skyscanner states on its website: “take-off and landing are the only times during a flight when high winds can result in flight delays - most every flight deals with high winds at some point during its climb or descent.

“With this in mind, horizontal winds (also known as “crosswinds”) in excess of 30-35 kts (about 34-40 mph) are generally prohibitive of take-off and landing.”

When is Storm Eunice set to hit Glasgow?

There is a yellow weather warning for wind and snow currently in place for Glasgow from 3am to 6pm today (Friday 18 February).

This evening is expected to be dry, making way for some frost. Sleet and snow will spread into southern areas later in the evening.

Temperatures will be cold and are expected to hit lows of -1°C.

Friday will bring sleet and snow for most of the morning before drying up in the afternoon. Temperatures are not expected to hit above 4°C.

Saturday will be mainly dry with bright spells throughout the day and light winds. Sunday will have rain in the morning that will develop into blustery showers.

Monday will be dry and windy for most of the day with early showers in the morning.

What does a yellow warning from the Met Office mean?

The Met Office have three types of weather warnings, yellow, amber and red.