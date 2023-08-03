Del Amitri return to Kelvingrove Bandstand for hometown gig

The Glasgow rockers played the first of two sold out gigs in Glasgow’s West End

Del Amitri made their return to Glasgow last night for a sold out gig in the heart of the West End at Kelvingrove Bandstand where they performed a setlist of old favourites and some new tunes.

Summer Nights at the Bandstand has already hosted the likes of Siouxsie, Kassidy and The Shires with news coming yesterday that Squeeze had unfortunately had to cancel their Saturday night performance

Indie folk rock band Stornoway kicked off proceedings on the night with their songs complimenting the beautiful backdrop of the park with their cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Have You Ever Seen the Rain’ being a standout from their set. An appropriate start for this summer.

After opening with ‘Every Night Has a Dawn’ which was released last year as the title track for the band’s live release of their final night at Barrowland Ballroom, Justin Currie and co moved into some classics with ‘Be My Downfall’ and ‘Always the Last to Know’ which had the appreciative Glasgow crowd on their feet.

Although Currie joked about fans sitting down after they played ‘Kiss This Thing Goodbye’ they played some tunes off their latest album release, Fatal Mistakes with the songs being warmly welcomed by the audience.

Although the band is continuing to move forward with this album providing fresh material for the first time in 19 years, they know what their audience wants to hear after playing ‘Sometimes I Just Have to Say Your Name’ for the first time live in 30 years. They departed the stage with wry smiles on their faces after the crowd joined in for a rousing rendition of ‘Tell Her This’.

