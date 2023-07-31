Everything you need to know ahead of Del Amitri at Kelvingrove Bandstand

Del Amitri return to Glasgow for two sold out shows at Kelvingrove bandstand with this being your definitive guide

Summer Nights at Kelvingrove bandstand are well underway with acts such as Siouxsie, Anastacia, Kassidy, The Shires and Jack Savoretti having already performed in the heart of Glasgow’s West End.

Del Amitri return to Glasgow on August 2 and August 3 with the band having last performed in the city last June with three performances at the legendary Barrowland Ballroom on their Fatal Mistakes tour. The first of those concerts was a ‘free concert for NHS staff’ in recognition of their efforts handling the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which had been originially schedulded to go ahead at Christmas 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The band have strong links to Glasgow with Del Amitri forming out of lead singer Justin Currie’s Jordanhill College school band as well as recording their debut album in the city’s Park Lane studio. They shot to fame in the late eighties after the release of their album Walking Hours which included the track “Nothing Ever Happens” which reached number 11 in the UK charts.

What do I need for the gig?

To assist in the prevention of resale, the name of the lead booker who places the order will be printed on each ticket for this concert. In order to gain entry to the venue, ticket holders will be asked to present PHOTO ID matching the name printed on their order. This means that each ticket purchaser must enter the concert at the same time as his or her guests.

What time do doors open and when will Del Amitri start?

Gates at the venue are to open at 6.30pm with acclaimed indie folk outfit Stornoway joining Del Amitri as their support on both nights.

Can you take a bag with you?

Bags will be searched when entering the venue with there being no facilities in the venue for storage.

How regular is public transport to Kelvingrove Park?

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are three different underground stations which you can get off at if going to Kelvingrove bandstand with Kelvinbridge, Hillhead and Kelvinhall all being the closest stations.

Bus services also regularly run along nearby Great Western Road and Sauchiehall Street meaning that you shouldn’t be stuck for public transport.

There are walking routes and cycle routes and parking to get you to and from Kelvingrove Park.

Can I use cash at Kelvingrove bandstand?

There is a range of food and drink stalls with concertgoers able to use both cash and card.

Are all ages allowed at the concert?

Advertisement

Advertisement