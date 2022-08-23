First Bus and Scotrail have released a number of service updates ahead of tonights Coldplay concert at Hampden Park.

There are a number of service updates from First Bus ahead of the Coldplay gig which could affect revellers commuting to the concert at Hampden Park.

However, those in the city centre will be able to take advantage of the X31 express service - getting the bus from Glasgow City Centre, straight to Hampden Park.

Pre-concert pick-up points

Union Street (Outside of O’Neil’s pub), Ingram Street, Glassford Street & Stockwell Street.

Service will drop off at

Cathcart Road at Letherby Drive behind the West Stand (next to Tesco Express).

Post-concert pick-up point

Cathcart Road at Letherby Drive behind the West Stand (next to Tesco Express).

Return service will drop off at

Stockwell Street, Glassford Street & George Square (South).

Commuters should note that no other tickets/cards are valid on the shuttle service - accepting only cash (exact fare) and contactless payment options on board.

First Bus services which have been disrupted today include:

202 Airdrie - Maxim Park

Due to emergency road works on Cairnhill Road Airdrie, services are diverting via Hog Road Gartlea to A89

65 City Centre - Halfway

Services are diverting via Mill Road, Overton Road, New Road & Hamilton Road

90 Partick - Braehead, 189 Govan Bus Station - Govan Bus Station & 190 Braehead-Partick

Services are diverting via St Andrews Drive, Nithsdale Road, Dalziel Drive, Glencairn Drive & Nithsdale Road

X85 - Buchanan Bus Station - Campsie Glen

Birdston Road is closed. Towards Campsie, buses will continue on Kilsyth Road, Antermony Road and then back to the normal route. Towards the City buses will continue Campsie Road, on to Antermony Road, right onto Kilsyth Road and then back to the normal route.

Scotrail also warned concert-goers earlier this month about planned strike action and how it may affect services - but have now put on extra carriages and services towards Mount Florida.

Queuing systems will also be put in place at Glasgow Central before the concert and at Mount Florida station afterwards.

The train operator asked concertgoers to head back to Mount Florida ‘as quickly as possible’ to join queues on Bolton Drive, as access to the station from Battlefield Drive will be closed.

Commuters travelling to and from Gourock and Wemyss Bay have been warned by the rail operator that trains are being limited to travelling 5mph through Bishopton as rocks have fallen onto the line near the station.