Drumchapel bingo player wins massive £50k jackpot at Mecca Bingo this month
The lucky player, who wishes to remain anonymous, was playing with her family at the club on Allerdyce Court when she scooped the jackpot on the National Bingo Game on Wednesday May 15.
General manager, Alistair Steel, described what happened; “The winner claimed a full house and initially thought she’d won £50, which she was pleased with. When we verified her win and clarified that she’d actually won £50,000 she was stunned!
“She’d decided on a whim to join her family on a day out and couldn’t quite believe her luck. She was delighted when we told her how much she’d won, she hadn’t realised the size of the jackpot prizes!”
The winner was playing on one of Mecca’s electronic tablets, which automatically marks the numbers off as they’re called and alerts the caller when a prize is due to be paid out.
The National Game sees bingo clubs across the country join up to play. The fabulous £50k national jackpot is triggered, on top of the local club’s cash prize, when a player matches all the numbers on their ticket and claims a ‘full house’ within the first 16 numbers being called.
Alistair explained how the club reacted; “Everyone in the club started cheering and applauding. Our caller, Liam, and ticket sales staff, Tina, were just delighted to make another of our customers a big winner.
“Our Glasgow clubs seem to be particularly lucky but it’s not every day one of our winners scoops the £50,000 jackpot on the National Bingo Game jackpot. It’s a real cause for celebration!”
The National Bingo Game is played across the UK at Mecca Bingo halls across the nation concurrently and offers players the chance to win Jackpot Prizes of up to £50,000 as well a club prize on every game. The National Bingo Game is played twice a day, every day, 364 days a year at all Mecca Clubs.
