Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The anonymous winner took home £50k by chance while playing at the Drumchapel Bingo hall on Allerdyce Court

The lucky player, who wishes to remain anonymous, was playing with her family at the club on Allerdyce Court when she scooped the jackpot on the National Bingo Game on Wednesday May 15.

General manager, Alistair Steel, described what happened; “The winner claimed a full house and initially thought she’d won £50, which she was pleased with. When we verified her win and clarified that she’d actually won £50,000 she was stunned!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She’d decided on a whim to join her family on a day out and couldn’t quite believe her luck. She was delighted when we told her how much she’d won, she hadn’t realised the size of the jackpot prizes!”

The winner was playing on one of Mecca’s electronic tablets, which automatically marks the numbers off as they’re called and alerts the caller when a prize is due to be paid out.

The National Game sees bingo clubs across the country join up to play. The fabulous £50k national jackpot is triggered, on top of the local club’s cash prize, when a player matches all the numbers on their ticket and claims a ‘full house’ within the first 16 numbers being called.

The anonymous Drumchapel woman won £50k at Mecca Bingo this month

Alistair explained how the club reacted; “Everyone in the club started cheering and applauding. Our caller, Liam, and ticket sales staff, Tina, were just delighted to make another of our customers a big winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Glasgow clubs seem to be particularly lucky but it’s not every day one of our winners scoops the £50,000 jackpot on the National Bingo Game jackpot. It’s a real cause for celebration!”