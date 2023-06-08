Popular city centre bar announces new food collaboration

It has been announced that McFly’s Chicken and Max’s Bar are working on a kitchen takeover which will see the popular chicken brand find a new home in one of Glasgow city centre’s favourite pubs.

McFly’s Chicken previously operated in Glasgow’s Southside and currently has a weekend base at Dockyard Social will operate a three month kitchen-takeover this summer. They will be bringing their signature Pan-Asian style fried chicken which will be served alongside refreshing new summer cocktails which will be developed by Max’s cocktail extraordinaire Zach Sapato.

The full food menu will return to Glasgow with tasty treats such as So Soy Wings and Tuk Tuk Thai Tenders available again after a hiatus since they left Shawlands. Max’s will serve up Frozen Margarita’s both indoors and in their large beer garden which has been a perfect spot in the recent heat.

Heading up McFly’s team in Glasgow, Marisa Capaldi said: “We are absolutely delighted to be joining Max’s Bar to create the food & drink collab Glasgow didn’t know it needed! We’ve been inundated with messages from die hard McFly’s fans who were sad to see us leave the Southside, and we couldn’t be prouder to open our first City Centre restaurant. We know that a cold beer or cocktail is the perfect match for our crispy, flavourful chicken - so Max’s was a no brainer!”

Dario Bernardi from Max’s Bar said: “We’re always on the lookout to provide the best offer to our customers, and McFly’s Chicken are the perfect partner. It’s been great working with their team to make our shared vision a reality - great service, great food with a great drink - all under one roof.”