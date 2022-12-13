The Scottish hitmaker put on a show for Strictly Come Dancing viewers on Monday night

Lewis Capaldi put on an incredible performance as he took to the stage during Strictly Come Dancing‘s semi-finals results show on Monday night.

The West Lothian singer, 39, performed his new single Pointless on the BBC ballroom dance show alongside a stunning routine from professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Kayta Jones.

The track is the second single from the Scottish star’s upcoming album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, and follows comeback single Forget Me.

Lewis Capaldi performs onstage. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The hitmaker left viewers more than impressed as they took to social media to heap praise on his performance.

One said: “Such an incredible performance as always from the amazing @LewisCapaldi.”

Another wrote: “Giovanni, Katya, what a dance, love seeing the professionals doing their stuff! Nice one Lewis Capaldi #Strictly,” while a third said: “I usually put the kettle on when turn comes on - but since it’s Lewis Capaldi ...... #Strictly “

A fourth penned: @LewisCapaldi loved your performance on strictly results.”

Others gushed over the Scottish singer, with one saying: “Lewis Capaldi performing on Strictly is all I need in my life,” while another added: “Lewis Capaldi on strictly. Not to be dramatic, but I’d die for that man.”

Someone else wrote: “The way @LewisCapaldi sings “airs and graces” in his Scottish accent does absolute bits for me.”

One person admitted they only watched the show to see Lewis perform and have not watched any of the other episodes.

Lewis Capaldi (Getty Images)

Lewis Capaldi’s performance came as singer Fleur East and Coronation Street’s Will Mellor found themselves in a dance-off.

Judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas - decided to save the X-factor star, which meant Will Mellor’s Strictly journey came to an end.

Fleur and her partner Coppola will join the remaining couples heading through to the finals, including Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, Helen Skelton and her partner Gorka Márquez and fan favourites Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal.