A former Hoops manager has delivered his verdict on key areas where the champions can improve this summer

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon reckons his old club must address FOUR key areas of the team this summer as Brendan Rodgers prepares to splash the cash.

The Hoops are on course to clinch a record ninth domestic Treble this term, and will start next season by facing a two-legged play-off to reach the lucrative Champions League group phase.

Lennon insists Rodgers will have to act at the end of the season with Portuguese wideman Jota faces a nine-month injury lay-off after damaging his knee against Dundee United last weekend and Kyogo Furuhashi’s £10m January departure meaning a new winger and striker will be top of the Parkhead club’s wishlist.

But Lennon has identified two other positions that require strengthening ahead of the new campaign.

He told talkSPORT: “Obviously Kyogo went in January but I think he’ll be looking for even better than that because the Champions League is the holy grail. They did have a good run, the league sort of suited them.

“They played really well in Munich and were not unfortunate not to get something out of the tie. So that gives them a lot of encouragement but they need to spend. I’m sure Brendan will be demanding that.

“I’d be looking right through the spine of the team again. Jota is out for nine months so they’ll have to bring in another winger. But certainly the midfield and centre-half is an area I would look at.”

Celtic star forgiven for spurning late chance vs Rangers

The champions’ need to sign another attacker this summer was heightened further when manager Brendan Rodgers revealed that 33-goal star Daizen Maeda was running on fumes at Ibrox after making a quickfire round trip to Japan for the birth of his third child - only for the baby to be late.

The Northern Irishman has relied heavily on Maeda since Kyogo’s exit for French side Rennes, deploying the wide man through the middle. But he was forgiven for spurning a glorious opportunity in the dying seconds of the Old Firm draw in Govan after finding himself clean through on goal.

Rodgers admitted in his post-match interview that Maeda had rushed home to be with his wife - and was due to return to Japan after the game, stating: “We have to give him a bit of leeway, he has been in Japan all week.

“He flew out expecting his wife to have their third child, she didn’t have it so he had to come back and then come into a game here at Ibrox. You analyse it, he is through on goal. Can he go around the keeper? In fairness to Liam (Kelly) he has done well, he has a good spread on it.”