The Hoops saw off an intense challenge from Rangers to win the Scottish Premiership, while the Gers reached the Europa League final and managed to win the Scottish FA Cup.
Both clubs will be pleased with their respective campaigns, and Celtic will now be hoping to prepare a squad good enough to give Europe a better go next time around, while Rangers will be desperate to go one better in the league.
As the holidays - and indeed preparations for next season - begin, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding both clubs.
Carter-Vickers deal
Celtic have made it clear they want to sign centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers on a permanent deal this season.
The defender is due to return to Tottenham this summer, but it seems the Bhoys will get their wish.
According to the Daily Record, Carter-Vickers has now agreed personal terms with Celtic ahead of a permanent move worth £6million.
Celtic backed for busy summer
Celtic are being backed to pull off a number of transfer this summer, and that’s on top of Carter-Vickers and Jota.
Transfer expert Pete O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “I think if they could get those two in it would be good business and they’ll probably be looking at, at least another four, maybe five signings for Celtic.
“I think there’s positions in the team that they’ll need to strengthen, especially in midfield with Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic both leaving the club on free transfers, making a couple of midfield spots up for grabs.”
Rangers search for keeper
Rangers are said to be interested in signing a goalkeeper this summer amid the possibility Allan McGregor could retire.
According to the Glasgow Evening Times, the Gers could turn to Polish star Vladan Kovacevic to fill their possible gap between the sticks.
Kovacevic currently plays for Polish side Rakow, who are said to be keen to cash in on their 24-year-old goalkeeper this summer.