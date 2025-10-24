The Hoops were the only Scottish victors in European competition on Thursday night

On a night of contrasting fortunes for Scottish clubs in Europe, Celtic came to the rescue to spare the country from a coefficient catastrophe.

As has been the case for several years, Rangers have been the team flying the flag on the continent with the Ibrox club’s exploits helping their bitter rivals benefit in European competition, with the Hoops capitalising on the coefficient boost to qualify directly for the Champions League.

However, Brendan Rodgers’ side have flipped the script this midweek to spare Scotland from a potentially disastrous outcome after Rangers and Aberdeen slumped to heavy defeats in the early kick-offs.

Rangers and Aberdeen left red-faced after crushing defeats

It was also a SIXTH straight defeat in Europe for the Govan side, equalling their worst losing run ever in Europe - Giovanni van Bronckhorst suffering the same fate to become the worst-ever performing team in Champions League group stage history in season 2022/23.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen broke an unwanted record of their own after succumbing to their heaviest ever defeat in Europe - a 6-0 pasting by AEK Athens in the Greek capital.

In the End, Jimmy Thelin’s side were fortunate the score line wasn’t far worse and, like Rangers, prop up the Europa Conference League standings with even the likes of Gibraltar minnows Lincoln Red Imps above them.

The picture looked extremely bleak when Celtic fell behind to Sturm Graz to a stunning Tomi Horvat wonder strike at Parkhead as onlookers were left considering the prospect of it becoming one of Scottish football’s worst ever nights in European competition.

Celtic add 0.4 points to Scotland’s UEFA coefficient

Thankfully, though, Rodgers’ men staged a second half comeback with goals from Liam Scales and Benjamin Nygren downing the Austrians to move the Scottish champions on to four points from three games in the Europa League.

It was the first win for a Scottish side in Europe since Dundee United overcame Luxembourg opposition three months ago, so it’s hardly worth celebrating. UEFA award 0.4 points to a country’s coefficient for a league phase win. And with just 2.4 points collated, Scotland remain outside the top 30 performing nations so far this season.

As stated on Scotland’s coefficient website, despite a miserable night Scotland actually managed to cut the cap on Austria after all three of their teams, including Sturm Graz, lost.

The Austrians previously held 15th spot in the coefficient table but were overtaken by Switzerland who increased their lead over the 18th-placed Scots (29.45 points).

It’s Cyprus who they must focus on directly above them in 17th following an undefeated week for their sides with AEK Larnaca stunning FA Cup holders Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Scotland are currently 3.05 points away from a place in the top 15.