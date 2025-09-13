The Hoops boss’ three year contract at Celtic Park will expire at the end of the season

After being denied his wishes from the board in the transfer window, Brendan Rodgers reign as Celtic manager looks to be winding down.

The Northern Irishman returned for his second spell in 2023 and has since won the fans over who ridiculed him for heading to Leicester City, however this time around he plans to see out his contract. On this occasion, the board are getting the majority of the blame for Rodgers not signing a new contract, rather than the man himself.

Following the sales of Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah in the transfer window for a combined fee of around £24m, The Celts had some money to spend in the window but were unable to acquire suitable replacements. Celtic have also failed to replace star striker, Kyogo Furuhashi, who they sold in January.

With Europa League football coming up, as well as a SPFL Premiership title to defend, Celtic needed all the reinforcements they could get, but after an underwhelming window the board have decided not to splash out. Because of this, the supporters have turned against them and it looks as if the manager has had enough.

‘Uncertainty at Celtic’ led to contract dispute

According to Football Insider Transfer Correspondent, Pete O’Rourke, Brendan Rodgers is ‘edging closer’ to leaving Parkhead after the catastrophic summer transfer window. Speaking on The Inside Track podcast, he said: “There’s going to be a lot of uncertainty at Celtic. Not just on the playing side, but also on the management side with Brendan Rodgers in the final year of his contract.

“It doesn’t seem like there’s been too much progress on new (contract) talks with Rodgers either. Rodgers was quite public in saying that he needed funds and players brought in if Celtic were to kick on – that hasn’t really happened. I don’t think there’d be too many fans who would be arguing with Brendan Rodgers right now, especially in the current situation that Celtic find themselves in.”

Celtic were able to bring in free agent, Kelechi Iheanacho after the window and also bought Michel-Ange Balikwisha from Antwerp for £4.5m on a permanent deal. However, whether these additions will be able to emulate the numbers of Kyogo, Kuhn and Idah is another matter.

Rodgers to see out three year deal

Despite the ongoing whirlwind of uncertainty at Celtic Park, The Hoops boss still plans to be at Celtic until the end of the season. Last month, when asked about potentially leaving before his contract is up he replied: “absolutely no chance, we’ve done that before and it didn’t go down well. I said I’d be here for three years and I’m here for three years.”

Celtic’s shock Champions League defeat to Kairat Almaty was the root of the problem, as it was after that game Rodgers asked for more financial backing. Celtic now prepare for their first Europa League tie against Red Star Belgrade on 24th September.

Domestically, it’s not all doom and gloom at Parkhead, as they currently sit top of the table. However, after the 0-0 draw at Ibrox, it feels as if one more bad result in the league could cause carnage in the East End of Glasgow.