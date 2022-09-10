Celtic have made a dominant start to the Scottish Premier League season, and the supercomputer is backing them to continue their fine start.

It has been an intriguing start to the new Scottish Premiership season.

Celtic have started the season brilliantly as they look to defend their title, and they already have a five-point lead at the top.

For Rangers, it’s a concerning way to start the season, but they are aware that it’s a long season, and plenty of twists and turns still lie ahead.

As is the nature of the Scottish Premiership, they also know opportunities to directly impact Celtic still remain on the table, with three Old Firms remaining.

But according to the latest predicted table by FiveThirtyEight, Rangers are only going to lose ground as the season goes on.

The so-called supercomputer predicts a comfortable title defence for Celtic, who are tipped to rack up 95 points, as many as 13 more than second placed Rangers.

Aberdeen are expected to be the next closest, way behind on 54 points, with Hearts a point less, and Hibernian a point less than their Edinburgh rivals.

Meanwhile, Dundee United and Kilmarnock are expected to finish inside the bottom two.

That will be concerning for Rangers, but it is little more than a prediction, and one they can still prove wrong.

The Gers have been criticised for their recruitment during the summer, but Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he still believes in the group he has.

“I have no regrets at all, none. Otherwise we would have brought in other players. We had a lot of players going out and going in,” he said after the Old Firm defeat.