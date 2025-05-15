There has been speculation over the former Hoops captain’s future at Somerset Park following their play-off heartbreak last week

Ayr United chairman David Smith has moved to reassure fans that Celtic legend Scott Brown will not be leaving the Championship club this summer following their Premiership play-off quarter-final heartbreak.

The Somerset Park boss caused a stir among the Honest Men support when he stated he would have a ‘long, hard think’ about his future after watching his side suffer a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Partick Thistle over two legs last week.

Supporters were left wondering whether Brown was considering bringing his 18-month tenure to an end after securing a third-placed finish in the second-tier in his first full season at the helm.

Now a major update has emerged with Smith addressing doubts over Brown’s future, confirming that he and his assistant Steven Whittaker remain committed to the club and are determined to push for another crack at promotion next season.

“Scott’s a great guy and we get on really well,” Smith told the Scottish Sun. “I think some of his comments were taken a little bit out of context. Listen, him and Steven are completely committed to next season - as are we with them.

“We had started dialogue about what next season looks like weeks ago, a Championship or Premiership season. Now we know it’s the Championship. Scott and Steven have been working really hard. We’re all excited and the relationship is really good.

“We’re in dialogue with players, we’re in dialogue with players who are out of contract. Hopefully, a couple of imminents in the next wee while would be nice.

“We’re working hard to get the players budget back up. We’re hoping to have a similar level for this season so we that we can compete at that top level.”

The duo are contracted to Ayr until 2027 after signing extensions back in September, but Brown raised huge concerns over his future after the club’s disappointing end to the campaign as he gave a brutal assessment of his own team.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, he said: “You are not going to win a game of football if you have 11 shots and don’t hit the target. That’s disappointing. Late on, they weren’t even trying to win the game if I’m honest. (Lee) Ashcroft comes off, and we’ve got a five versus two at the back.

“Just desire late on, and a little bit of mentality because we are a young team, but there’s got to be people to take control and want to actually go and win the ball. They get three contacts in our box, and Brian (Graham) is 37 years old. He’s played three games in two days, and he out-thinks and out-smarts our centre-halves.

“So that’s the thing that you’re disappointed with because throughout the game, we were fine. We never really looked like we were going to lose the game late on because we looked like the fitter team. It comes down to mentality. It comes down to the willingness, the desire to go and win the game, and we weren’t good enough in the final third. And look, that’s on me.

“It’s goe to have a long, hard think about things and see where I go from here. I’ve got to take a little bit of time to think about the game and the situation because watching that, that’s not really my team. So now, we’ll just see where we go together.”

Earlier this season, 39-year-old Brown was linked with the managerial vacancy at St Johnstone and reportedly held discussions with the McDiarmid Park outfit before he withdrew from the race and Simo Valakari was appointed.