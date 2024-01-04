The Hoops defender admits he is used to hearing about replacements in his position but is up for the fight of fresh competition

Celtic defender Greg Taylor has admitted that hearing transfer speculation about potential replacements in his position has NO impact on how he trains and plays for the Scottish champions.

The Hoops left-back has had to contend with plenty of names being linked with moves to Parkhead in recent years but the 26-year-old insists his focus has never shifted from given 100 per cent for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Scotland internationalist Taylor, who has his sights firmly fixed on securing a place in Steve Clarke's 24-man squad list for the Euros this summer, acknowledged he often faces a level of criticism or been the subject of supporters debate over his worth to the team.

He shrugged: "It's always been the case hasn't it? It's been the same in every transfer window since I signed here. It's just part of being at a big club. There will always be challenges and people breathing down your neck that want to take your jersey.

"Never rest on what you've done previously, always try to listen to the coaches and the manager. That normally stands you in good stead."

Alexandro Bernabei was signed 18 months ago from Lanus for a bumper £3.75million fee to provide more competition for Taylor, but the Argentinian has struggled to oust the the former Kilmarnock star from the starting XI. Despite that, Taylor insists it's about the entire squad contribution towards their success as they aim to retain the Scottish Premiership title.

He added: "Berna is a top player. He's trained so well in this period. I've touched on this before, the boys who aren't playing as consistently as myself and others, they are so key to whatever success we get in the group.