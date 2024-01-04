Celtic defender has say on transfer speculation amid links to £4m left back and Liverpool youngster
The Hoops defender admits he is used to hearing about replacements in his position but is up for the fight of fresh competition
Celtic defender Greg Taylor has admitted that hearing transfer speculation about potential replacements in his position has NO impact on how he trains and plays for the Scottish champions.
The Hoops left-back has had to contend with plenty of names being linked with moves to Parkhead in recent years but the 26-year-old insists his focus has never shifted from given 100 per cent for Brendan Rodgers' side.
There was talk of former fans favourite Kieran Tierney returning to the club from Arsenal on a loan deal last summer and the latest names to be strongly touted with a move to Glasgow's east end is £4m-rated Tiago Araujo, who plays in Portugal's Primeira Liga with Estoril and can also operate as a winger and Liverpool youngster Owen Beck.
Scotland internationalist Taylor, who has his sights firmly fixed on securing a place in Steve Clarke's 24-man squad list for the Euros this summer, acknowledged he often faces a level of criticism or been the subject of supporters debate over his worth to the team.
He shrugged: "It's always been the case hasn't it? It's been the same in every transfer window since I signed here. It's just part of being at a big club. There will always be challenges and people breathing down your neck that want to take your jersey.
"Never rest on what you've done previously, always try to listen to the coaches and the manager. That normally stands you in good stead."
Alexandro Bernabei was signed 18 months ago from Lanus for a bumper £3.75million fee to provide more competition for Taylor, but the Argentinian has struggled to oust the the former Kilmarnock star from the starting XI. Despite that, Taylor insists it's about the entire squad contribution towards their success as they aim to retain the Scottish Premiership title.
He added: "Berna is a top player. He's trained so well in this period. I've touched on this before, the boys who aren't playing as consistently as myself and others, they are so key to whatever success we get in the group.
"These guys train every day like it's their last session. That's the only way you can have success as a group. It's just about trying to keep performance levels in training high for all of us, and then the manager will pick the team from there."