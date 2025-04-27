Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic and Rangers have both been in Scottish Premiership action this weekend

Celtic won 5-0 away at Dundee United on Saturday afternoon. Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah both bagged twice, whilst Ryan Strain scored an own goal. Brendan Rodgers’ side have now won the Scottish Premiership title.

As for Rangers, they drew 2-2 against St Mirren in Paisley. Cyriel Dessers and Nicolas Raskin were on the scoresheet for them against the Buddies. Barry Ferguson remains in interim charge of the Ibrox outfit. Here is a round-up of the latest headlines surrounding both clubs.

Celtic favourite in title win of his own

Former Celtic player Virgil van Dijk has helped Liverpool win the Premier League title. The Holland international has recently penned a new deal with the Merseyside club and they have managed to win the division in manager Arne Slot’s first season after he took over at Anfield from Jurgen Klopp.

Van Dijk, 33, congratulated the Hoops for after they cemented their latest league trophy under Rodgers. He reacted with a clapping emoji to the club’s official Instagram post. Joe Hart also commented 'congratulations all' with a couple of green love heart emojis.

The Holland international joined Celtic back in 2013 from FC Groningen and he made 115 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 15 goals. He then moved down the border to England in 2015 to join Southampton. Liverpool then came calling a couple of years later and he has since become a key player for the Merseyside giants.

Former Celtic and Rangers pair in relegation

Ex-Rangers man Aaron Ramsey hasn’t been able to save Cardiff City from relegation from the Championship. He was placed in caretaker charge of the Bluebirds after they sacked Omer Riza. However, they have now been relegated to League One after their 0-0 draw with West Brom.

David Turnbull, who was at Celtic from 2020 to 2024, is also on the books at the Cardiff City Stadium and will now have to ply his trade in the third tier of English football next term, assuming he stays. He moved to Wales last year and has since played 31 games. The Carluke-born man rose up through the Motherwell academy.

After Cardiff’s fate was sealed, Ramsey said: “I’m gutted, obviously. I’m a fan as well and I’m sad. The fans have had a difficult time this season and I really feel for them, I know how they’re feeling. But I am proud of the last couple of performances. I think the level of effort that the players have put in and the information that they’ve taken on in a short space of time was evident to see in the last two performances. And, we could have won on other days, but the reality is we haven’t been good enough over the course of the season, and we have to accept that.

“It’s been a tough season of course, but you think with those performances and a confident team, you’re probably winning those games pretty comfortably. We went toe-to-toe with a really good team today, a team that could maybe be competing for Play-Off places and even the top two. We can be proud with what we’ve shown in the last couple of games.”