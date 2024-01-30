Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's just a few hours to go until the January transfer window closes and there may still be plenty of deals to be struck as Celtic and Rangers work hard to strengthen their squads.

With the Ibrox side five points behind the Hoops, Philippe Clement will hope that this window can give his squad a much needed boost as they hope to close down the gap by the end of May. Celtic have signed just one permanent player so far this transfer season in Nicolas Kuhn, while the Gers are yet to sign anyone permanent.

They are, however, hopeful of securing two last minute Brazilian deals while Jose Cifuentes is still yet to secure his loan deal out of Glasgow with a £2 million add-on option reportedly on the cards.

With just a few hours to go, here is all you need to know about the end of the January transfer window...

When does the transfer window shut?

The January transfer window will close on Thursday 1st February at 11pm, the same as in England. This is not the same across all the countries. While Spain's window ends at the same time as in England, French teams must complete their deals by 10pm. The German window closes at 5pm while Italian transfers must be completed by 7pm.

Can deals be struck after the deadline?

If a transfer is agreed between the two clubs late in the day, the league can grant additional time for the relevant documentation to be completed and submitted. A deal sheet can be sent to the authorities to indicate an agreement has been reached, after which the clubs are handed an additional two hours to complete the remaining paperwork.

How to watch transfer deadline day

The day can be watched on Sky Sports News. Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels can be added for just £18/month or the complete sports package can be purchased for £25 a month.