Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest injury and team news ahead of Celtic’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Hearts at Parkhead on Saturday

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will have to turn to a debutant goalkeeper for Saturday’s visit of Hearts after first-choice stopper Kasper Schmeichel injured his shoulder on international duty.

The veteran Danish keeper sustained the problem during the 5-2 UEFA Nations League play-off defeat to Portugal in Lisbon earlier this week. He was hurt in the second half but was forced to play after head coach Brian Reimer used up all of his substitutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that decision appears to had led to significant damage, with the 38-year-old awaiting results of an MRI scan to discover how long a period he will be sidelined for amid rumours he could be absent for the remainder of the season.

His absence will mean Rodgers will have to call on understudy Viljami Sinisalo - formerly of Premier League side Aston Villa - who is now expected to deputise against the Gorgie club at Parkhead this weekend and potentially for the foreseeable future.

The Finland international made his one and only appearance for the Hoops since his £1million transfer last summer in a 5-0 Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers in early February. He will make his Scottish Premiership debut against the Jambos and the visitors will aim to take advantage of an possibly unsettled backline.

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the early team and injury news ahead of tomorrow league showdown:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kasper Schmeichel (Out) - Celtic

Picked up a nasty shoulder injury while playing for Denmark during the international break. Celtic are still awaiting results of his MRI scan as they await news on the full extent of the problem, but is likely to be missing for a while.

Jamie McCart (Doubt) - Hearts

Has missed the Jambos last two games with a leg injury and his progress over the next 24 hours will determine his availability. Has been taking part in full training session at Riccarton in recent days. No adverse reaction would see him named in the matchday squad.

Callum McGregor (Doubt) - Celtic

A calf issue prevented the Hoops skipper from featuring in the Old Firm derby loss to Rangers a fortnight ago. Working hard to return to full fitness.

Frankie Kent (Out) - Hearts

Recovering well from a quad muscle injury sustained back in December. Back out on the training pitch but only doing partial sessions with the squad at present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auston Trusty (Doubt) - Celtic

American centre-back picked up a head knock which ruled him out of the Rangers game and also led him to withdraw from Mauricio Pochettino’s USA squad during the international window.

Gerard Taylor (Out) - Hearts

The Costa Rica defender is facing up to the prospect of his season being cut short after suffering a knee injury during the international break. Expected to miss a number of weeks and faces a race against time to play again before the campaign ends.

James Forrest (Doubt) - Celtic

Vastly experienced winger hasn’t played since December due to a foot problem. Back in training before the international break and could be in line for a return to the matchday squad in the near future.

Craig Halkett (Out) - Hearts

Hasn’t been seen in competitive action since the end of January due to a hamstring problem. This game is likely to come too soon for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Scales (Doubt) - Celtic

Another player to missed international duty with a head knock. Will hope to shrug off any after-effects in order to play a part in this game.

On the comeback trail from a torn hamstring that has kept him sidelined since early December and is edging towards a return but it’s unlikely to be this weekend.