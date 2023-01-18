The 21-year-old South Korea cap had previously spoken about wanting to test himself in Europe

Celtic have reportedly submitted an ‘improved’ offer for Suwon Samsung Bluewings frontman Oh Hyeon-gyu as manager Ange Postecoglou ramps up his search for a new striker.

The Scottish champions have displayed an interest in the South Korean transfer market this month with top target Cho Gue-sung becoming the first player to be linked with a move to Parkhead.

However, negotiations appear to have stalled with the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and World Cup star now expected to stay at his parent club until the summer after turning down the chance to join the Glasgow giants.

Oh Hyeon-Gyu of South Korea in action against Iceland

21-year-old Hyeon-gyu, who scored 14 goals and registered two assists in the K-League 1 last year, recently declared that he would like to test himself in Europe, but Suwon are desperate to keep hold of their talisman this month.

The club admitted to receiving an offer from the Hoops at the tail end of last year after Hyeon-gyu stated at a fan signing event “What was reported is true. It is not common to receive an offer from Europe like this, and Celtic, a prestigious club, gave me a good offer. I think I have a big desire to take on this opportunity.

A new report in Korea suggests Celtic haven’t given up their pursuit of the player. XSport News claim that an “improved” bid has now been tabled after initial talks took place.

With Giorgos Giakouamkis on the verge of heading through the exit door as big-spending Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds edge closer to finalising a £4million deal amid a breakdown in contract talks with Celtic, Postecoglou is eager to bolster his attacking options.

Should the Greek striker depart, that would leave Kyogo Furuhashi as the only recognised No.9 at the club. Polish under-21 star Szymon Włodarczyk is also on the club’s radar, while no official contact has been made with Premiership rivals Hibernian over Kevin Nisbet.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet is reportedly back on Celtic's transfer radar. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Unlike, Cho Gue-sung, his fellow compatriot Hyeon-gyu is not an out-and-out striker having played out in a wider role prior to his prolific goal scoring form during the latter stages of last season. An impressive return of eight goals in his last ten games playing through the middle has attracted plenty of attention.

Meanwhile, former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has been training with League of Ireland side Waterford as he bids to win a deal.

The ex-Scotland international has been without a club since leaving Australian State League Division 1 outfit Mandurah City last year and the 32-year-old was training with Scottish Premiership side Livingston to maintain his fitness levels.

Griffiths - released by the Hoops last January after a disappointing loan stint with Dundee - had a short spell at Falkirk before heading Down Under for a short period of time.

