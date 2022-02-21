Mills thinks the government should intervene to ensure Rangers can fans to be in attendance for next Old Firm derby against Celtic.

Danny Mills thinks the government or Scottish FA should intervene in the Old Firm supporters row.

Danny Mills has called for the government or Scottish FA to intervene in the remaining Old Firm derbies in order for fans to be in attendance at both games.

The former England international believes Rangers fans should be allowed into the fixtures and for both clubs to ‘find some sort of way’ to do so.

His comments come following conflicting reports as to whether away supporters will be allowed to watch their team at Celtic Park.

According to Sky Sports , Rangers’ managing director Stewart Robertson declared there will be travelling fans at the remaining two Old Firm matches of the season.

However, their Glaswegian rivals have claimed the number of tickets allocated to Light Blues’ fans is yet to be decided and their decision will be made ‘at the appropriate time’.

Now Mills has expressed his thoughts on the situation, claiming the Scottish FA or the government should now intervene so Rangers supporters can attend the game.

“Somebody has to step in and sort this out properly,” Mills told Football Insider.

“Whether that be the Scottish FA or the government, whoever it might be. It’s not right.

“There are always been issues between certain clubs and certain fans but it can be policed very well.

“Even if you have to ship people in. They might have to meet five miles out of town at a retail park or a service station and they can get bussed in and bussed out. Ok, there’s an extra expense in that.”

Despite the ‘hassle’ it might cause, the ex-defender continued: “I remember when Leeds and Millwall had issues, you had to go and collect your ticket three hours before the game at a service station south of Leeds. Then you got on a bus and were taken to the game.

“Once the fans are inside you can control it with stewarding and segregation.

“It might be a hassle and it might be an inconvenience but there has to be some sort of way around this to get fans back in.”