It’s Deadline Day and clubs in Scotland have till midnight to get any final summer transfers comleted.

We are now into the final stretch of the summer transfer window and clubs in Scotland will have to complete any deals before 12pm tonight.

It looks like it could be a busy day for clubs across the Scottish Premiership while both Celtic and Rangers could look to capture some new faces.

However, they could also face the prospect of some late offers for their current stars and risk a fight to keep a hold of their top players.

Here are five Deadline Day transfers involving Celtic and Rangers that could still happen:

Ross Barkley (Free Agent - Rangers)

Rangers do not have to complete this deal by the 12pm deadline as Barkley is a free agent following his release from Chelsea and can be signed outside of the transfer window.

However, the Ibrox club might want to move fast if they are hoping to snap up the 33 cap England international with several other clubs including English Premiership side Everton.

Celtic have also been mentioned as a potential destination for the 28-year old as have Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Newcastle United but Rangers are believed to be the current frontrunners.

Oliver Abildgaard (Rubin Kazan - Celtic)

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Celtic are close to confirming a deadline day deal for Abligaard.

The Italian journalist claims that a deal is in place and an agreement has been reached and all that remains is for contracts to be signed.

Abligaard is a 26-year old midfielder who plays for Russian side Rubin Kazan and has won one cap for the Danish men’s national side.

Glen Kamara (Rangers - Nice)

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is attracting interest from Nice.

The Finnish international’s Ibrox future seems to have been up in the air all summer and it looks like he could indeed be about to leave the Europa League finalists on deadline day.

French club Nice have reportedly submitted a £10m offer for the 26-year old.

Kamara has only made two Scottish Premiership appearances so far this season but did feature in all four of Rangers’ Champions League qualifying match and Tuesday’s 3-1 Premier Sports cup win over Queen of the South.

Mikey Johnston (Celtic - Vitoria Guimaraes)

The 23-year old is yet to make a first team appearance for Celtic this season and could really struggle for game time with competition in the wide areas so strong.

Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes are reportedly preparing a loan move for the former Scotland Under 21 international.

Johnston has been at Celtic for his entire career and first broke into the first team in 2017 but has never been a regular starter for the Parkhead club.

Ryan Kent (Rangers - Leeds United)

Kent’s move to Elland Road seemingly depends on if the Yorkshire club can keep a hold of Welsh winger Daniel James.

The former Manchester United man is thought to be of interest to several clubs including Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and more.