All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both clubs battle to get new signings across the line.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers have already begun their respective pre-seasons.

The Hoops have already played their first pre-season friendly, scoring seven, while the Gers kick off their summer schedule on Saturday night.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preparations will get more intense from here, with the new season now just a matter of weeks away, and we could also see an increase in transfer activity.

Celtic got off to a relativelyf ast start in the window, but Rangers are now catching up, still needing to address a number of key areas.

And with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding both clubs.

Soro exit

Celtic are set to say goodbye to Ismaila Soro this summer, or at least temporarily.

Soro is yet to feature regularly since his arrival two years ago, and he could now be set to try his look elsewhere in the form of a loan move.

According to Pete O’Rourke, Soro is headed to Portuguese side Arouca.

Celtic are said to be open to striking a loan deal, and an agreement is sexpected with Arouca in the coming days.

Matondo agreement

Rangers are said to have struck an agreement with Schalke over the signing of Rabbi Matondo.

The Welsh youngster came through the Cardiff and Manchester City academies ahead of making the move to Germany two years ago.

He has one year remaining on his contract with Schalke, and he now looks set to be sold, with Rangers reaching an agreement in principle to sign the Wales international, according to the Scottish Sun, beating off Premier League competition.

Fulgini interest

Rangers are said to be interested in a move for Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini this summer.

The 4th Official has said: “It’s safe to say Rangers will sign a new winger in the next few weeks.

“Let’s now get to Angelo Fulgini. Reports from France indicate that an offer has been made for the midfielder.

“A couple of my sources confirmed that Rangers are definitely interested but the transfer fee is going to be a stumbling block. Rangers will not expect to spend too much on someone who is the final 12 months of his contract.

“Fulgini is an attacking midfielder and it seems that he is even more creative than Lawrence. Apparently, he is one of the best when it comes to take ons and that should really excite the Rangers fans.