A former Rangers star has given his take on one key decision facing Michael Beale over the coming weeks.

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton has called for patience as Michael Beale’s new look forward line takes time to gel.

Summer signings Sam Hammers, Cyriel Dammers and Abdallah Sima were all handed competitive debuts in last weekend’s narrow defeat at Kilmarnock and they struggled to make an impact as Beale’s men emerged empty-handed from their visit to Rugby Park.

Another new recruit, Brazilian forward Danilo, was introduced into the starting lineup at the expense of Sima for Wednesday night’s Champions League qualifier against Servette and he played a part in a 2-1 win against the Swiss outfit.

Beale now faces a major call on his forward line as he prepares his side to face Livingston in Ibrox’s first league game of the season - and Hutton has insisted it may take ‘a little time for relationships to blossom’ in the attacking third.

Speaking on the BBC’s new ‘Football Pass’ podcast, the former Scotland defender said: “Expectations are high and that’s the nature of the best when you’re at Rangers and Celtic.

“I think nine players came in and seven left and they have to hit the ground running, it’s just the way it is at the Old Firm at this moment in time. You expect a freshness around the squad but I think they still need time to gel, especially in forward areas of the pitch. It’s going to take a little bit of time.

“I thought against Kilmarnock there were moments when all three strikers were looking at the ball, instead of one coming short and one going in behind to try and create some space. It’s going to take a little time for those relationships to blossom.”