An Ibrox legend admits he’s still struggling to process Rangers’ Scottish Cup exit five days on

Barry Ferguson reckons patience will be in short supply when Rangers take to the Tynecastle pitch to against Hearts in the Scottish Premiership this weekend - insisting manager Philippe Clement is now clinging onto his job on a “game-to-game basis”.

Almost a week on from the Light Blues’ humiliating 1-0 defeat to second-tier Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup, beleaguered boss Clement takes his charges to Gorgie on Sunday facing up to the prospect of potentially ending the season without any silverware unless they somehow manage to lift the Europa league.

The Ibrox side were held to a goalless draw by the Jambos on their previous visit to Edinburgh at the start of the campaign and a repeat of that scoreline would put further pressure on Clement, who is fortunate to still be in the hot seat given the nature of last weekend’s cup exit.

Legendary ex-Gers skipper Ferguson believes the only way for Clement and his players to turn around their current situation is by winning as many games as possible between now and the end of the season. He reckons supporters understand the club are going through a process of change, but that fans will not accept their team being embarrassed.

Writing in his Daily Record column, Ferguson said: “Philippe Clement is facing the fight of his life to get them back on his side. Don’t get me wrong, they’ll be there again at Tynecastle on Sunday because that’s what Rangers fans do. Yes, some of them might have had enough for the time being but the vast majority will continue to follow their team.

“The first problem for Clement and the players is that they’ll be bringing their anger with them all the way across the M8. I’ll be honest, he could have been out of a job already given the nature of the (Queen’s Park) defeat which means Rangers are now looking at a trophyless domestic season. That has simply never been acceptable. And it never can be.

“Yes, fans understand their team is in a transitional season. The wage bill has been cut, they get that too because the club is going through a period of change. But what they won’t accept is seeing their team being humiliated.

“And that’s why patience will be in short supply this weekend in Edinburgh. Clement and his players owe them a response. The only way back for them now is to win as many games as possible between now and the end of the season - and even that might not be enough.

“Obviously the manager is going nowhere for the time being. But he has to prove he is capable of moving the team back in the right direction if he’s to stay in charge for the long haul. And he hasn’t exactly helped himself with some of the decisions made.

“Clement must now get a reaction from his team. He’s survived what might have seemed unsurvivable. But he may now be hanging onto his position on a game-to-game basis. There can be no more excuses.”

