How we think Rangers will line-up against the La Liga side in Europa League quarter-final first leg at Ibrox

Barry Ferguson faces a number of selection headaches as his Rangers squad ramp up preparations for Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final first leg showdown with Athletic Bilbao at Ibrox.

The interim Light Blues boss has promised to make changes in personnel and style after criticising his performance in the 2-0 Premiership defeat against Hibs at the weekend - their fifth straight home loss.

Two of those will be enforced due to suspension with key centre-half John Souttar and midfielder Mohamed Diomande sitting this game out after picking up one yellow card too many throughout the competition to date.

Souttar’s place in the starting line-up is expected to be taken by either Robin Propper or Clinton Nsiala, with the former expected to be given the nod due to his previous European experience and improved displays on the continent this season.

Ferguson must also decide whether to revert to a back five to nullify the Spanish outfit’s threat in attack with Nico and Inaki Williams both likely to prove a handful for whoever is marking them. Dujon Sterling could be moved out to right-back to contain 26-capped Spain international Nico Williams amid concerns over James Tavernier’s defensive frailties and lack of pace.

With Diomande - who has been playing in a more advanced midfield position this season - also absent, that could open the door for either Nedim Bajrami, Ianis Hagi or experienced Welshman Tom Lawrence to stake a claim for a starting jersey going forward.

Ferguson must also decide who is best equipped to lead the line, with Danilo lacking regular minutes, Hamza Igamane going off the boil and the enigma that is Cyriel Dessers starting most games under the caretaker boss thus far but continues to frustrate supporters due to his conversion rate and passing up several chances.

Speaking in his pre-match media conference on Wednesday, Ferguson said: “In terms of considering other people to play, of course I am,” he said. “I said that on Saturday. There will be some changes. You’ll just need to wait to see what they are tomorrow night.

“I’ve told everybody that there’s places up for grabs. You need to earn your right to play in my team. I will have to make some difficult decisions going forward but I’ve had to make some difficult decisions since I’ve come into the job.

“It’s one thing I’m not afraid to do, to try and better the team. I’ve got a job to do to try and pick the 11 I think is the one that will go and win the game. And that’s what I’ve done for tomorrow night.”

Predicted Rangers XI vs Athletic Bilbao (3-4-2-1)

Liam Kelly; James Tavernier, Robin Propper, Leon Balogun; Dujon Sterling, Jefte, Connor Barron, Nicolas Raskin; Tom Lawrence, Vaclav Cerny; Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Jack Butland (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, Nedim Bajrami, Clinton Nsiala, Hamza Igamane, Ianis Hagi, Ross McCausland, Bailey Rice, Findlay Curtis, Alexander Hutton, Danilo.