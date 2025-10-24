How Rangers could line-up against Kilmarnock at Ibrox in their latest Scottish Premiership encounter

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just one point and one place separates Rangers and Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership ahead of their meeting at Ibrox on Sunday.

Danny Rohl’s confidence-stricken side are sixth in the table with just nine points from eight games so far, while the Ayrshire outfit occupy fifth place. The hosts will bid to end a five-month wait for a victory on home soil in the league, but face a stern test against a Killie side who remain unbeaten on their travels this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ibrox, however, hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Kilmarnock in recent years and with Rangers seeking a positive reaction after their dismal 3-0 Europa League defeat to SK Brann on matchday three, new boss Rohl will hope his first match in Govan ends with three points.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss won’t want to be issuing another apology to supporters again after the heavy loss in Bergen left his team bottom of the 36-team league phase standings after three matches.

The manner of that defeat displayed the full extent of the mess the 36-year-old German has to rectify as he attempts to salvage the club’s season, with their defensive fragility exposed yet again. However, Rohl still sees “a lot of potential” among the group of players he’s inherited from Russell Martin.

Connor Barron in Rangers fan admission after Europa League humbling

Midfielder Connor Barron, who came on as a substitute for the final 30 minutes against SK Brann in Norway accepts that performances this season have been nowhere near good enough. But he knows there’s no time to dwell on poor results and believes his teammates can turn things around quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The players are determined. I believe we’ve got enough in the dressing-room. It’s down to us to flick that switch and we need to do it.

“We need it soon because we don’t have time on our hands. The next game comes around quickly so our focus goes on to that now.

“We need to brush ourselves down for a big three points at the weekend we need to aim for. As a group we just need to stick together and we’ll get through it.

“First impressions are massive (when a new manager comes in) and you've got to do everything you can. But performances need to be better all across the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We owe everyone. At the start of this season, it hasn't been good enough for the football club. We owe the fans, the club, the manager and ourselves as well.”

Predicted Rangers XI vs Kilmarnock

We are predicting FOUR changes from the Rangers side that lost heavily in Bergen. A backline alteration is expected with Derek Cornelius favoured to start over Wolves loanee Nasser Djiga, while Connor Barron could come into the middle of park in place of Joe Rothwell.

On loan Tottenham Hotspur wide man Mikey Moore looked sharp when he was introduced for the ineffective Oliver Antman in Norway and could be given the nod to start on the left-hand side, while £8million signing Youssef Chermiti is lacking confidence and appeared bereft of belief during an abject display on Thursday night. His spot up front could be taken by Bojan Miovski.

Taking all of that into account, here’s our Rangers starting XI predicted:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Butland - GK

James Tavernier - RB

John Souttar - CB

Derek Cornelius - CB

Jayden Meghoma - LB

Nicolas Raskin - CM

Connor Barron - CM

Thelo Aasgaard - CAM

Mikey Moore - RW

Djeidi Gassama - LW

Bojan Miovski - CF

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell, Youssef Chermiti, Mohamed Diomande, Oliver Antman, Nasser Djiga, Findlay Curtis, Danilo.