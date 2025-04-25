Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The legendary former Ibrox captain has promised he will make Rangers a 'better club' if handed the reins on a permanent basis

Barry Ferguson has vowed to make Rangers “a better club” if he is given the Ibrox job permanently - but will call it quits if the incoming American board decide to go in a different direction.

The caretaker boss has been overseeing first-team duties over the past two months following the sacking of Philippe Clement in February, and with wholesale changes expected this summer, it remains to be seen if the ex-Clyde, Alloa and Kelty Hearts manager will be part of the 49ers plans going forward.

Rangers are in the final stages of a trophyless campaign and start the first of five dead-rubber post-split fixtures against St Mirren at t3pm in Paisley on Saturday - but by that time their arch rivals Celtic could have been crowned champions for the fourth season in a row.

“If I get the job, I will make my club a better club,” promised Ferguson. “If I don't get the job I will still support the club. That's the way I'm looking at it. I've got five games to go, the final game is on the 17th May, my focus is on this next few weeks.

“There's been a few bumps since I've come in, I knew that was going to be the case, but I wasn't frightened of that. I know the changes that are needed. But in terms of the best (candidates), there's obviously names getting mentioned who have a lot more experience than myself. But I always will back myself.

“Listen, I might not be everybody's cup of tea, but I know I can do the job alongside the staff that I've brought in, but we just need to wait and see.”

Asked if he could see himself managing elsewhere if Rangers decide to overlook him for the position full-time, the legendary former captain said: "No - because it's my club and I wasn't interested in going back into coaching. But I got an opportunity I never thought I would get, and I've come in and I've enjoyed every single second of it.

“Some of the results I've not enjoyed, they have hurt me. I enjoy the challenge of it, because it is a big challenge. But in terms of in the future, managing elsewhere, no. I had a good life before, I enjoyed my role at Rangers before, and if that's not going to be managing, then hopefully I'll just go back to that and enjoy what I was doing.”

Ferguson confessed he hasn’t spoken with new Ibrox sporting director Kevin Thelwell yet following his appointment earlier this week but intends to sit down with the former Everton chief in the near future and give him an honest assessment of the current state of the club.

He added: “I’ve not spoken with him yet but I will. We’ve not got an exact day, that’s going to be scheduled in. But I’ll certainly be sitting down with him and banging heads together I suppose. I’ll be honest and clear. Kevin is an experienced guy, he's been about a lot of clubs, a lot of big clubs as well, so I think it was an appointment that was needed.

“I want what’s best for Rangers Football Club, and you need to be open and honest about that, and that’s the way I’m working.”