The Moroccan No.2 joined the Ibrox side in January to assist former boss Philippe Clement and was part of the interim coaching staff last season

Issame Charai has mutually agreed to leave his role as Rangers assistant first-team coach after just five months, the club have announced.

The highly-regarded Moroccan joined the Light Blues in January to work alongside former boss Philippe Clement and remained on the coaching staff throughout Barry Ferguson’s reign as interim manager.

Charai previously worked at Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg, Al-Faisaly, Beerschot and OH Leuven as well as managing Morocco’s Under-23 side to the Africa Cup of Nations title. However, he will NOT be staying on as part of new head coach Russell Martin’s backroom team.

“However, following the appointment of Russell Martin as Head Coach, it has been mutually agreed for Charai to move on with the best wishes of everyone at Rangers.”

Commenting on his departure, Charai stated: “As I leave Rangers, I want to thank everyone at the club for their support during my time here. This is a really special club, and as it enters a new era, I want to wish everyone associated with the club the very best for what comes next.

“Above all, I want to thank the Rangers supporters for their amazing backing across the period. We had some high moments and some low moments, but their support was the constant. It is something I will always remember and be forever grateful for.”

Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart said: “I want to place on record the sincere thanks of both the club and I to Issame for his work over the past six months. Through the managerial transition in February and beyond, he handled himself superbly and was a real asset to Barry and his staff during their period in charge of the team.

“As the men’s first-team moves forth into this new era under Russell, it has been agreed between the club and Issame for him to move on. For whatever comes next for him, I want to wish him the very best of luck. He will always be welcome back at Ibrox.”