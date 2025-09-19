Latest injury and team news ahead of Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday

Rangers boss Russell Martin is well aware of the predicament he finds himself in. Win against Hibs in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup or it’s game over.

With Ibrox owner Andrew Cavenagh in Glasgow this weekend to take in the clash amid the ongoing crisis, the under-fire Light Blues head coach simply cannot afford after disappointing result and performance.

The pressure is on his side to deliver a positive outcome following their worst start to a league seasons since 1978, having failed to win any of their opening five matches.

The wheels appear to have fallen off Hibs’ early season momentum as well, with David Gray’s men without a victory in their last four outings across all competitions - perhaps their hectic European excursions are beginning to take its toll?

With that in mind, both teams have a massive prize to play for - a trip to the national stadium and the chance to close in on the first piece of silverware up for grabs this season.

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the early team and injury news ahead of tomorrow cup tie in Govan.

Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) - Available

Martin has confirmed the Belgian will be back in the matchday squad having trained all week and winning back the trust of his team-mates. The midfielder is said to be “in a good place” after missing the last two games due to a behind the scenes fued with the ex-Southampton boss.

Alasana Manneh (Hibs) - OUT

A hamstring injury will prevent the midfielder from taking part. Going to be sidelined “for a wee while”, according to Gray.

Lyall Cameron (Rangers) - DOUBT

Has been forced to watch on from the stands for the last couple of games through injury and it’s unclear when he will return to the pitch.

Joe Newell (Hibs) - OUT

A long term absentee who is nearing the end stages of his recovery from abdominal surgery. Hasn’t kicked a ball since December 29 last year and has been hampered by a frustrating series of setback on his comeback trail.

Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) - DOUBT

Remember him? The Welshman recently hinted that a return to action was imminent after posting a photo of him playing for Rangers accompanied by an egg timer emoji on his social media. It remains unclear whether he is part of Russell Martin’s plans.

Dujon Sterling (Rangers) - OUT

Achilles injury required surgery at the end of last season and won’t return until later in the year. Has struggled with injuries since joining the club from Chelsea two years ago.