Rangers manager Philippe Clement faces a whole host of big decisions before his side’s cup final with Celtic

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers full-back Alan Hutton has sensationally admitted that he would be tempted to drop club captain James Tavernier for the team’s crucial League Cup final contest against Celtic on Sunday.

Tavernier has recently rediscovered his form with excellent performances against St Johnstone, Kilmarnock, Ross County and most recently Tottenham Hotspur since the end of November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that time, Tavernier has contributed two goals and two assists, whilst captaining the team to three clean sheets, three victories and an impressive 1-1 draw against Europa League favourites Spurs.

However, Hutton feels that he is no match for Celtic left-winger Daizen Maeda, who has scored in two of his last four derbies when coming head to head with the Englishmen.

Hutton compares Tavernier’s difficulties of dealing with Maeda to his time at Aston Villa when he was left chasing shadows against skillful wingers such as Yannick Bolasie and Wilfried Zaha.

“I have a feeling that possibly Sterling might play in the final,” he said on the Warm-Up, the SPFL’s official preview show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Full-back is one of those positions where you can get exposed very easily. I remember being down south and when you were up against guys like (Yannick) Bolasie and (Wilfried) Zaha, you knew it was coming. You could feel it. See when you have that feeling as a full-back, ‘oh no’, it’s very difficult to get out your mind.

“I just feel over the seasons Maeda has just had it over him for whatever reason.

“With guys like that you have to get tight, you have to get aggressive. If he nicks it by you, which he can do, then you’re looking for people to cover round. But it’s going to be an interesting one.”

The Light Blues have only won one of their last 13 encounters with Celtic – and that was effectively a dead rubber after the Hoops had clinched the 2023 title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Lennon, who lifted five league titles across two managerial stints at Parkhead, claimed that Tavernier may struggle to get over the psychological barrier of facing Maeda.

He added: “Watching the last few games, it looks that way. Maeda has done a number on him in the last three or four games, not just goals but the way he tracks back and takes the ball, physically, getting in behind Tavernier.”

He, however, does think Rangers should select their captain due to his attacking threat, but instead devise a plan to offer him greater protection so that he doesn’t get exposed by Maeda’s electric speed.

Lennon explained: “I’d fit him in somehow, he’s a threat from set plays. although you can’t change the system in a couple of days, you can’t do it in a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, it’s a conundrum for him, but there’s no doubt he has struggled against Maeda. Maybe they need to look at overloading that side to stop it, I don’t know how you would do that, maybe get another midfielder over to give him that bit of protection.

“He keeps getting done at the back post. The amount of times Celtic go down the right and cut it back and Maeda gets the first contact to score.”