The interim Ibrox manager has made his feelings perfectly clear on two players who could have a big future at Rangers

Interim Rangers boss Barry Ferguson has passed on some words of advice to fellow midfield maestro Nicolas Raskin - while admitting he would also love the club to sign Vaclav Cerny on a permanent basis.

The Belgian midfielder, who was given a standing ovation on his full senior debut for the Red Devils earlier this week after helping his side to a 3-0 Nations League play-off win over Ukraine to seal a 4-3 comeback aggregate victory, has been a crucial figure for the Ibrox outfit this term.

Raskin has impressed on their Europa League run to the quarter-finals and scored the opening goal in the recent 3-2 Old Firm derby win at Celtic Park. And Ferguson reckons the 24-year-old has the potential to make it to the very top of the game.

It comes after fresh reports claim Rangers have set a £20 million price tag on Raskin - under contract until 2027 - amid rumoured interest from EFL Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United.

He admitted: “Nico Raskin has potential to play at the highest level - his best years are still in front of him. He has been top class for me but he needs to make sure he continues that and continues to produce performances.

“It is important he learns from his teammates in the international side - he's got people around him that will continue to drive him on. He needs to have the drive and determination to produce this level of performance week in and week out.”

Meanwhile, on loan Wolfsburg star Cerny has lit up the Scottish Premiership since joining Rangers from the Bundesliga outfit last summer, scoring 17 times and contributing a further seven assists in 44 appearances.

The 27-year-old has been a major positive for the Light Blues amid a season of low points and scored for his country in the recent 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Gibraltar during the international break.

Addressing Cerny’s long-term future, Ferguson outlined his stance on the prospect of a permanent deal. He said: “Cerny has been outstanding since I have come in - I have asked him to do things that may not previously have been a part of his game. He is a difference-maker, and his work without the ball has been excellent - I would love to see him stay at the club.”

Both players will be looking to catch the eye once more this weekend when Rangers travel north to face Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday evening.