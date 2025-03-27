The Ibrox club have been urged to dig deep to fund a permanent deal for the Czech Republic international

Rangers are expected to operate within some financial constraints during the summer transfer window - despite the club’s imminent takeover by the San Francisco 49ers group.

With key figureheads Paraag Marathe and Andrew Cavenagh close to finalsing a multi-million takeover bid, it’s unlikely that will have a massive impact on the Light Blues’ transfer kitty initially with other priorities such as appointing a new director of football and a permanent manager to succeed Philippe Clement sitting top of the agenda.

Ibrox CEO Patrick Stewart is leading both searches to help alleviate some of the weight of Nils Koppen’s shoulders and allow the Belgian to invest more time on player recruitment along with his scouting department and team of analysts.

While the Gers will undoubtedly be scouring the globe to unearth more hidden talent this summer, one major signing could be right under their nose after it was reported by the Rangers Review that the Govan outfit are ‘exploring options’ to keep on loan VfL Wolfsburg winger Vaclav Cerny.

Permanent Cerny deal labelled a no-brainer

The Daily Record claimed on Wednesday that Rangers had a £5.5million option-to-buy clause before the end of May for the 27-year-old, who has seven assists and 17 goals to his name so far this season.

Contrary to that report, however, the Rangers Review have confirmed the club do NOT possess an exclusive buy option but remain interest in landing the player on a permanent deal. Cerny’s form has caught the eye of a number of clubs across Europe, with the French and Spanish leagues both understood to be possible destinations along with staying at Ibrox.

Competition is expected to be fierce for his signature with Cerny netting a screamer for his country during the international break, but Clyde Superscoreboard pundit Marvin Bartley reckons the transfer is a proverbial no-brainer given how impressive a signing he has been.

Speaking on Wednesday’s show, Bartley said: “I totally agree with that,” when replying to fellow pundit Simon Donnelly about the prospect of Rangers signing Cerny on a permanent deal.

“I think that it would be a big signing for them and do you know what I liked about him as well? When he kind of had that bit of an argument with the fans, cos it showed that he cared. He wasn’t just coming here on loan and going through the motions.

“‘Ok, I’m not playing well, you’re booing me, I’m just going to walk off’, he gave a little bit back.”

Should Rangers splash the cash to sign Cerny?

Vaclav Cerny has already intimated that he would be happy to remain in Glasgow, having starred both in the Europa League and domestic competition this term.

Bartley also the comparison between Cerny and Celtic frontman Adam Idah, who cost £9m for after the club’s were unable to agree an option to buy price as part of the original loan deal.

He commented: “And this can be the difficulty when you have a good loan player and you want to buy them. Adam Idah, you might not get him for that (a similar price to rumoured Cerny fee) as a result of how well he’s done at you. That’s a frustration, isn’t it?

“That’s always a problem, like you said, because some loan signings you do get, and there is a fee that if it’s triggered, then you can then speak to the player. Other teams don’t do it. Like you said, Adam Idah’s not done it.”