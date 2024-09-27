James Tavernier Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Rangers captain James Tavernier has said abuse from supporters can go ‘too far’ sometimes but is not something that he will ‘dwell’ on as he looks to hit form again at Ibrox. He has been on the books of the Glasgow giants since 2015 and has been a good servant to the club.

The 32-year-old has made 469 appearances in all competitions to date and has scored 126 goals, 25 of which came last season. He is under contract with the Scottish Premiership side until 2026 meaning he still has another couple of years left on his deal.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Rangers man has said: "Rangers have always given me that platform to play my football and the foundations to do something that a lot of people would love to do, so I've always got a great debt to pay, but it is football. If teams come in, they come in, but I am fully focused on the job in hand and I know I've still got a lot to achieve."

He added: "It is part of the parcel with football. You see it up and down the country. As fans they want to display their frustration, you can understand the frustration that people have and obviously, us as players are frustrated as well.

"We never go out there wanting to lose a game, or even draw a game - especially playing for Rangers we always want to win. We will always give our 100 per cent effort to that cause. On certain days it can go too far but it is something in the past, it is not something I dwell on. I always keep looking forward and obviously, it motivates me more to do better."

Tavernier was linked with a move away over the summer but nothing materialised in the end. His long-term future remains up in the air but the next chance he will get to leave to a team in the UK is January.

Rangers won 3-0 at home to Dundee last time out and he got his first goal of this term from the penalty spot which should boost his confidence. Meanwhile, forward Cyreil Dessers got himself on the scoresheet twice.

They are now 3rd in the league table behind rivals Celtic and Aberdeen. Philippe Clement’s side have 10 points on the board from their first five fixtures as they look to chase down their rivals above them over the coming weeks and months.

Tavernier receieved a positive applause from the supporters after going off against Dundee and Clement said: “It’s normal. He played a good game and he deserves that. Maybe after the Celtic game we have a few individuals who crossed a certain line, which is not good.

“I understand the frustration. But there are a lot of people who understand the value that Tav has for this squad and that’s also good for him to feel that. But that’s the life of being a captain in a big club.”