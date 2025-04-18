Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The midfielder has been tipped for a big money Ibrox exit this summer after enjoying a standout campaign

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has addressed his future at Ibrox - confirming he isn’t plotting a money-spinning summer move even if a big club comes calling.

The Belgian international, who joined the Light Blues from Standard Liege in January 2023, believes his decision to move to Glasgow has paid off, with club’s across Europe’s top five leagues now reportedly keeping tabs on him.

The 24-year-old has been one of the few standouts of an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Govan outfit and has been touted to make a big-money transfer at the end of the season, despite being under contract until the summer of 2027.

Now, with the transfer window fast approaching, Raskin insists he won’t jump at the first offer unless it suits long-term ambitions with regular football remaining his utmost priority in any future career decision.

“I’ve been here at Rangers for two and a half years. It’s gone very well for me, especially this season,” Raskin said in an interview in his homeland with RTBF. “You have to see what the club wants, what is on the table and try to do the best for everyone.”

Raskin’s impressive form - which included earning a maiden call-up to the Belgium national team for their Nations League play-offs last month - hasn’t gone unnoticed.

And while he admits the lure of the English Premier League among others can be hard to ignore at times, he reckons the challenge lies in finding the ideal fit rather than simply chasing a move to a big club where his game time could be impacted.

He continued: “As a footballer, you always want to look ahead and see what you could do better. If you want to give yourself the best chance to go and compete in an international competition, you have to be able to compete at a big club. But the aim isn’t to go to a club where you’ll play less and lose that advantage you have of playing every week.

“It will be a balancing act for me. It’s clear that good European performances are significant assets for attracting big teams.”

Raskin has also made it clear he is desperate to retain his spot in the Red Devils squad going forward as he seeks to make one ultimate dream his reality. He admitted: “The 2026 World Cup has always been a goal since I started playing. You can ask my friends and family, I’ve been talking about it for a long time.

“I’d like to be there, I will do everything to be there. It’s up to me to maintain a level good enough to be selected and to perform when I’m in the national team. It was a childhood dream (to make my debut). I followed the Devils in every competition they played in.

“I try to play to my strengths - defending and winning the ball from the opponent’s feet. So if I can bring my strengths to Belgium, it’s an honour. I have to perform every day and every week.”