Rangers manager Phillipe Clement arrives at Hampden Park ahead of kick-off | SNS Group

Rangers’ confirmed starting XI for Scottish Premiership clash against the Staggies at Hampden Park

Philippe Clement has named his Rangers starting XI and substitutes to face Ross County in their latest Scottish Premiership encounter at Hampden Park.

The Ibrox men will be optimistic of building upon last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 victory against St Johnstone by producing another positive performance as they host a Staggies side who are still searching for their first league win of the season off the back of a shock cup defeat at the hands of SPFL League Two outfit Spartans.

Rangers have lost only once in their last 21 meetings with the Highlanders, although that 3-2 defeat came in their most recent head-to-head in April last term. It has been a slow start to the campaign for the Light Blues, but it appears Clement’s revamped squad are finally beginning to find their rhythm having won their last two domestic games.

Jack Butland is between the sticks. He will be covered by a backline comprising of skipper James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Jefte.Connor Barron comes back into the midfield and is joined by Dujon Sterling, with exit-linked Rabbi Matondo and Vaclav Cerny on either flank. Tom Lawrence fills the No.10 position, supporting Cyriel Dessers who leads the line.

Out drops the injured Robin Propper, Kieran Dowell, Mohamed Diomande and Danilo. A minor muscle problem prevents Scott Wright from being named in the squad, while Nicolas Raskin and Oscar Cortes are both om the comeback trail but this game comes too soon.

What has midfielder, Connor Barron said?

“Have I surprised myself? No, I know what I can do and bring to the team. The style of play is different to what I have been used to in the past, but I think it suited my game. It is about me focusing on improving and there is more to come, this is just the start for me and the team. It is about kicking on and winning games for the club.

“I enjoy playing with Dio. I spoke to the boys about it the other day, partnerships start to grow and you get connections with different players. That will continue to develop over the season and I enjoy playing with all the boys. The fans have been brilliant with me. We have a great following and we have to repay that on the pitch and make sure they leave each game happy.

“We don’t underestimate any of our opponents. We have done our analysis for Ross County and we will be ready to go. Wherever we play games we have to be ready no matter where it is, all we want to do is win games of football, that’s our job no matter despite the venue we play at. We would be buzzing to get back to Ibrox, but the venue doesn’t bother us, we have to do our job and that’s winning games. We get judged on the pitch, if we are back at Ibrox then great, but this game is at Hampden and we have to do our job.”

“I had a good feeling right away and I knew it was the right place for me. It has been made easy for me to settle in by the staff and the players around the club.I am delighted to be here and pulling on the shirt, it is an honour. I am here to do a job for the team, club, fans and making them happy.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership fixture at the national stadium...

Rangers starting XI:

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), John Souttar, Leon Balogun, Jefte; Connor Barron, Dujon Sterling; Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo, Vaclav Cerny; Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Mohamed Diomande, Kieran Dowell, Leon King, Ross McCausland, Robbie Fraser, Cole McKinnon, Bailey Rice, Danilo.

Ross County starting XI:

Ross Laidlaw; Akil Wright, Victor Loturi, Connor Randall, Ronan Hale, Jack Grieves, Aidan Denholm, George Harmon, Michee Efete, Jordan White, Will Nightingale.

SUBS: Jack Hamilton (GK), James Brown, Ryan Leak, Scott Allardice, Noah Chilvers, Josh Nisbet, Alex Samuel, Eamonn Brophy, Josh Reid.