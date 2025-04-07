Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Ibrox prodigy is pushing to be involved in Unai Emery’s first-team set-up on a regular basis

Prolific former Rangers starlet Rory Wilson has ended a contract stand-off with Aston Villa by committing his long-term future to the Premier League giants.

The 19-year-old Scotland youth international scored an outstanding 46 goals in 52 games for Villa’s reserve squad last season across various age groups after joining the Midlands club from Ibrox in January 2023 in his first pro deal worth £400,000.

It was reported last month that club officials were forced to intervene amid strong transfer interest in the teenage sensation from other top British and European clubs after he had reportedly turned down various offers of a lucrative five-year deal.

Wilson had, up until this point, failed to agree fresh terms with Villa, but he’ll now remain with the club for the foreseeable future after finally putting pen to paper on a new contract - with specific details of its length not specified.

A club statement read: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce that Rory Wilson has signed a new contract with the club. The highly-rated Scotland youth international has been a regular fixture for the Under-21s this season, including during the UEFA Youth League campaign where he scored against Young Boys. He put pen to paper on his first professional deal with Villa having joined as a scholar from Glasgow Rangers.”

Mark Harrison, Villa’s academy manager, said: "‘We are delighted to have agreed a new contract with Rory. He has obviously got a proven track record of scoring goals at Academy level and we firmly believe that this will continue at senior level.

“Rory has always been very committed to his development and has shown that consistently throughout his time with us. He has undoubted potential, so we look forward to supporting him into transitioning into a first team player at Aston Villa FC."

Wilson joined the Rangers youth academy at the age of eight, where he progressed up through the ranks to earn a crack at B-team football in the Lowland League at 15. He found himself at the centre of a contract storm over his proposed move down south, having previously signed an amateur contract back in December 2019.

His cross-border move was classified as an ‘international transfer’, with FIFA ordering a fee was involved which was eventually set at a minimum of £350k. The striker netted 14 times in 13 matches for Scotland Under-17s side and backed that up with three goals in 10 for the Under-19s.

He’s yet to get off the mark for the Under-21s in his two caps so far.