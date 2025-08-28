Russell Martin has reacted to a shocking night for Rangers in the Champions League.

Russell Martin refused to give certainty that a Rangers star linked with Aston Villa and Wolves will be with the club following deadline day, after his side were hammered 9-1 on aggregate in the Champions League against Club Brugge.

Max Aarons’ red card after less than 10 minutes coupled with Nicolo Tresoldi’s opener on the night, with his side already trailing 3-1 from leg one in their play-off tie, set them up for an epic fall. Joaquin Seys got a double, Hans Vanaken and Alexsandar Stankovic also netted within the first half and Christos Tzolis’ strike after half time left Rangers staring at a shocking 6-0 loss.

The Europa League now awaits the club again this season but the inquest has started on whether or not the ex Southampton boss will survive this clash, amid a tough start to life as head coach. Celtic come next at the weekend and defeat in his first Old Firm in the hotseat will see Rangers go nine points behind their rivals, just four games into the Premiership season.

Nico Raskin Rangers future update

Speaking after the game, Martin was asked about Raskin’s benching. Aston Villa, Fiorentina and Wolves are amongst the clubs said to be tracking him and the head coach was directly probed on whether there's still some uncertainty on whether or not he'll be a Rangers player beyond September 1st.

Martin ominously responded: “Yeah, I think there's a few of the guys that there's a bit of uncertainty around at the moment. It's really hard to build your team around people we're not convinced or not fully sure that will be here.”

On the game as a whole, Martin could only apologise to Rangers supporters. He added: “There is no message to the players right now. I think we have to just feel the pain. So that is the message. There's no point in dissecting the game after that when everyone's emotions are high.

Russell Martin reacts to Rangers defeat vs Club Brugge

“We'll take a look at it. To the fans, I have nothing but an apology. I'm really sorry they had to witness that, and it is humiliating. It's really painful. So I have nothing but disappointment and hurt that they've had to go through that. The most hurtful thing is we make it so tough for ourselves. We did last Tuesday, we did on Wednesday. So much self-inflicted pain.

“And then our response, because we're not strong enough as a group yet, our response to a bit of disappointment is just so poor. So poor. I understand the fans' frustration. I understand the disappointment. I understand their anger, because they love this club and they want to see a team that they're proud of. So even with 10 men, there wasn't enough to be proud about.

“There was nothing to be proud of. I'm really proud of James Tavernier, the way he came on. It's been disappointing for him not to play. He showed leadership, during the game, after the game, and he's desperate to do well for this club and for us. I felt that after and I felt that during the game. Him, more than anyone, has a right to be disappointed and frustrated at the moment. But I think now we're going to need leadership, for sure, throughout the whole group. Nothing I say now will make anyone feel any better or change anyone's opinion.”